Newcastle United Takeover – Letters to The Mag (also featuring Richard Keys, Qatar and Borussia Monchengladbach)

The Newcastle United takeover continues to be the big topic of discussion.

There may not be any actual football being played at the moment, but the takeover escalation has certainly proved to be a major distraction, as we all deal with the virus situation.

It has been great to see so many new and old (experienced!) writers/fans contributing to The Mag as we are in lockdown.

Some contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to the Newcastle United Takeover and other issues

‘A very interesting result from your poll to discover whether Toon fans believe that Ashley will still be the owner come the start of next season (the result showed over 54% thought Ashley would still own NUFC when the 2020/21 season kicks off).

For my own part, I am one of the optimists that think we may be about to see the back of him – and very good riddance!

However, I felt that to cast my vote might be tempting fate too much!

It may very well be the case that other like-minded supporters felt the same way and that only the pessimists took the trouble to vote.’

Paul MacMichael

‘I find it interesting / amusing that so many Newcastle fans are now thinking this takeover isn’t happening.

Based on what???

We were told that it would take as long as it takes at the Premier League and indeed I have a feeling that the PL bit is all done and only now waiting for when the new owners want to complete and announce the completed deal. It isn’t for the PL to announce it!

Fans are panicking based purely on the shameless newspapers, especially the local ones. Making up or copying stories claiming the takeover is going to be blocked before then running another ten transfer stories claiming Bale, Cavani, Coutinho are all but signed up!’

Stuart Douglas

‘Thought it could be good for fans to share a memorable moment, or one of sheer stupidity, from one of our players home or away in the past few decades, that easily springs to mind despite the passing of time.

In addition there may be a player or indeed manager who was just so awful on a particular day or did something so memorable that he becomes worthy of a mention.

For my own to set the ball rolling and because I go back a fair way, I go to a match I attended on a cold winter’s night and can’t even remember who the opposition were but pretty sure it was a reserve fixture and witnessed Jinky Jimmy Smith get booked for properly snowballing the referee, who was roundly booed for having no sense of fun.

Another one from the late 60s was watching John McNamee smash a fantastic volley from the edge of the box against his own cross bar at The Leazes End…would have been a corker if it had gone in…

Bit of fun during these quieter times and a change from the takeover saga, share your own highlights or lowlights please whatever your age…‘

Meer Kat

‘Good day, I am Clint and I’m from S.A. no, not from Saudi Arabia, I’m from South Africa.

English football is big in this country and as I was growing up everyone around me supported the likes of man united, arsenal, Chelsea.

Even my father is a Liverpool supporter.

In 1993 I decided to choose a team to support. I refused to follow the mainstream.

I sat down and watched some teams and that’s when I saw this team wearing black and white strips.

They played with passion, the fans were crazy, and there was an emotion in my heart that I couldn’t explain while watching this team.

Yes it was newcastle united. And from that day I supported the magpies!

Through the years I’ve learned to love Sir Bobby Robson, Kevin Keegan, Shearer, Asprilla, Les Ferdinand, Ginola, Hatem Ben Arfa and of course I love Allan Saint-Maximin.’

Clint Edwards

‘Newcastle United is a limited private company that in times like this cannot freefall into insolvency as a consequence of the owner’s other potential negative business dealings that a major unexpected world event such as this is likely to trigger.

Sports Direct could well fall victim to the market adversities caused by the pandemic with clothing / fashions retailers being amongst the most severely affected companies and least likely to weather the future storms ahead.’

P Wood

‘That (Borussia Monchengladbach trying to get Newcastle fans to support them for rest of season) is good enuff for me then if the Mackems are supporting Cologne.

Let all Black n Whites get behind tha German Geordies Die Fohlan !!!;

Howay die Fohlan’

Sammy Lee

‘I have been living on hot bricks with this Newcastle United takeover saga and have been pretty optimistic all the way through, despite it being the most muddled transaction I have ever known.

Now the right honourable Sir Richard Keys of Bein sports announces that he expects the Newcastle United Takeover to go through, a man who thinks 100 wrongs make a right…

Lets hope just once he’s bang on and we will be celebrating,’

Joseph Reay

‘Regarding the Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover.

One of the most touched on issues of the Qatar World Cup is the treatment of workers hired to build the infrastructure.

Human Rights Watch and the International Trade Union Confederation allege that the Kafala system leaves migrant workers vulnerable to systematic abuse.

Qatar’s World Cup 2022 organisers have denied fresh allegations from the US prosecutors of corruption and bribery to win rights to hosting of the event.’

Nick

