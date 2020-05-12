Opinion

‘Newcastle United Takeover alert – New owners motivation isn’t to come and save / rescue the club’

Fatigue has most certainly set in now for many thousands of fans when it comes to the Newcastle United Takeover.

Supporters finding it difficult to deal with the absolute silence, since the deal went over to the Premier League just over a month ago.

It is one thing being told we will hear nothing until the PL process has been completed, when compared to the reality.

The situation not being helped by endless media speculation, usually pure invention to get yet another story out of the takeover.

Maybe the odd credible thing written in the last four weeks or so but tricky to spot amongst all the nonsense.

The newspapers / media made to look even more ridiculous when they add a line saying they approached the Premier League (on whatever objection / angle) but they refused to comment.

How can the Premier League comment on anything regarding the Newcastle United takeover when it is a behind closed doors process, that involves their legal people going through a ticking boxes process to ensure that the prospective owners fit all criteria and the deal stands up to scrutiny? No PL takeover is carried out in public when it gets to this stage, the Premier League would be really stepping out of line if they commented on any aspect of this NUFC deal, at least until a conclusion has been reached.

To fill this information void, as well as the coverage of fantasy transfer deals being supposedly already agreed, I am also seeing some very strange comments from both media and NUFC fans, about the soon to be new Newcastle United owners.

I think a bit of a Newcastle United Takeover warning is appropriate at this point, the new owners have not come to ‘save’ or ‘rescue’ our football club.

I have especially seen / read this with regard to Amanda Staveley.

Newcastle fans talking about her as though she has some kind of connection to this club that is anything but business.

Amanda Staveley is not a fan of Newcastle United and has no other previous connection with NUFC before turning up back in 2017 at St James Park, Newcastle drawing 1-1 with Liverpool and Staveley reported to be there as a guest of Kenny Dalglish, not Newcastle United.

That doesn’t make her a bad person or somebody who shouldn’t be involved in a bid to take over NUFC, it is just plain fact. Indeed, so long as those taking control are ambitious and have a credible long-term plan, you might even think it is a positive in some ways to be able to only see decisions from a business angle at times, without fan emotion clouding judgements.

The people controlling the Saudi PIF aren’t Newcastle fans either, nor are Simon and David Reuben. They are no different to Mike Ashley in this respect. Ashley did not buy Newcastle United to ‘save’ or ‘rescue’ us, he did it because he thought it was a great deal and business opportunity. Nothing more, nothing less.

Once again, this doesn’t make them the wrong people to take control of Newcastle United, just because they are not lifelong fans. Obviously you would hope that in time, some of those people taking over and actively running NUFC, will over a period of time see this as not just business and grow to have affection for the club, the city and the people as well in some way, unlike Mike Ashley. However, it is not essential.

What is essential, is that those involved in the buyout are committed to running the club with ambition, that they have a long-term plan / strategy to try and bring lasting success to NUFC, as well as at the same time treating the club, city and supporters with due care and respect. A concept totally alien to Mike Ashley.

The bidders are not fans and their motivation for doing the deal is not for the benefit of supporters, instead that (benefit for fans) will come as a by-product of them running the club successfully. Making the club successful on and off the pitch will benefit the new owners AND the fans, it would / will be a win win.

The Saudi PIF will see the club as a very good move for a number of reasons, including as an investment for the future.

The Reuben brothers will also see being part of the ownership working on a number of levels as well for them, they already have all kinds of investments and projects in and around Newcastle, as well as owning Newcastle racecourse. This bid for NUFC widely reported to be set to involve a wider investment / project in the area.

Whilst for Amanda Staveley it really is a no-brainer. She will be suitably rewarded for fronting the deal on behalf of the Saudis AND is set to have an active, almost certainly, paid key role in helping to run the club after takeover, a club that will be financed to try and be the most successful in England and potentially Europe. That isn’t claiming it definitely will end up achieving this, just an observation that this is clearly what the Saudi intention is.

As well as the malicious actions of Mike Ashley towards the club and fans, Newcastle has suffered from sheer incompetence and crippling lack of investment under Ashley.

That is set to change, the ambitious owners working to a common purpose with Newcastle fans of bringing success to the football club, even though due to completely different motivations.

