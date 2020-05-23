News

Newcastle United star says Twitter account has been ‘compromised’ – The likes/retweets weren’t him

Social media is something that is now an established part of life for many Newcastle United fans, the same with most of the players.

As we are all aware of by now, as well as the positives that come with the likes of Twitter and Facebook, there are also plenty of downsides.

Saturday morning has seen Isaac Hayden reveal issues with his Twitter account.

The Newcastle United midfielder saying that the password to his Twitter presence had been ‘compromised’, though not going into any detail as to who has done this, if indeed he knows who.

Isaac Hayden saying that the password had been compromised ‘a while ago’ but that this (Saturday) morning he had been alerted to ‘a couple of things that have been retweeted or liked on this account.’

Not sure why he didn’t then take down his Twitter account when he originally found out, or change password?

Having a quick look on his Twitter account and couldn’t see anything that has happened which could have embarrassed the NUFC player, so assume they have been deleted.

Anybody out there spotted any mischief somebody has been up to on Hayden’s account?

Been alerted this morning to a couple of things that have been retweeted or liked on this account. The password to the account had been compromised a while ago, hence my little interaction with this account until it was sorted. Whatever likes or retweets etc we’re not me 👍🏾 — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) May 23, 2020

I do notice that Isaac Hayden still has Brentwood / Newcastle as his location, so doesn’t look like there has been any resolution to his family situation, with his partner and child still living down south.

Only a year remaining on his contract and interesting to see what happens when the transfer window opens, or if there will be a contract extension agreed once new owners are in control.

