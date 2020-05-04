Opinion

Newcastle United refusing to refund the £400 I paid for tickets so will have to take them to court

The Newcastle United Takeover is the big topic of discussion.

There may not be any actual football being played at the moment, but the takeover escalation has certainly proved to be a major distraction, as we all deal with the virus situation.

It has been great to see so many new and old (experienced!) writers/fans contributing to The Mag as we are in lockdown.

Some contributions are too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to the Newcastle United Takeover and other stuff happening at the minute (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place).

I purchased 2 hospitality tickets for the Liverpool game costing over £400, I have asked for my money back as the game will not go ahead, they have so far refused to give me my money back as they are telling me it could be played on another date (with fans allowed) which is totally ridiculous.

I will take out a small claim via the court if this continues, I have been made redundant from my job and need the money back desperately.

Karl

Nothing against Brucie.. but anyone can see that he just plays kick and run with Rafa’s defence, which Brucie inherited…

David Smith

Thanks for that Jane (article on The Mag earlier today ‘Newcastle United Takeover – Hold your nerve’)

Calmness personified. We live in hope that all’s well that ends well.

MM

As a Manchester City fan who has had to listen, read and watch the bile spewed out at us by the Man.U./Liverpool/Chelsea and Arsenal loving media since our takeover.

Prepare for battle.

They don’t want their beloved clubs to lose their status and the attacks on your famous club will be relentless, as we have found over the last 12 years.

BerryBlue

Can’t wait for final confirmation that club is in new hands, not Ashley’s grubby fat fingers.

The bottles of dog are ready.

Anthony Stanford

I understand totally why people are talking about human rights in Saudi Arabia when it comes to this Newcastle United takeover.

However, I think at the very least people have to include in any conversation, the disgraceful way Mike Ashley has treated the football club, the fans / people and our city these past 13 years.

It is stating the obvious but none of us get a vote in who owns the club and don’t choose to get involved in a political situation / discussion that none of us asked for.

Barry Charlton

I know we shouldn’t be surprised by any rubbish we see in the media but I thought this one from The Express was pretty special.

Talking about what kind of team we can expect once the takeover happens…

‘Possible Newcastle line-up under Mauricio Pochettino:

Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Koulibaly, Rose; Shelvey, Van de Beek; Willian, Coutinho, Saint-Maximin; Cavani’

So that is six new instant signings including Willian, Coutinho, Koulibaly and Cavani…yet Yedlin keeps his place!

Rich Jones

