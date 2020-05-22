News

Newcastle United players – Club doctor reveals results of virus tests

Newcastle United players (and relevant staff) were tested last weekend for the virus.

The Premier League then announcing (see below) on Tuesday that of 748 tests carried out across the Premier League squads, only six proved positive.

It was reported that these six positive tests were spread over three clubs and later it emerged that that two club staff at Watford and their defender Adrian Mariappa, were three of those six, with Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan another. No news though on the third club involved.

Now Newcastle United club doctor Paul Catterson has given an update.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he has revealed that all NUFC players tested negative for the virus in that first set of tests.

Today has seen another wave of testing carried out across the 20 Premier League clubs, with an announcement set to be made on those results in the coming days.

Paul Catterson was the first PL club doctor to ban handshakes at club training grounds in the early days of the virus outbreak.

Fingers crossed that Newcastle United can stay virus free and hopefully minimal positive tests across the Premier League, so we can then get this season back in play and brought to an end.

Premier League official statement – Tuesday 19 May:

‘The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements.’

