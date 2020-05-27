News

Newcastle United make official announcement on contact training

An official announcement from Newcastle United on Wednesday afternoon.

The club confirming that contact training has been given the go ahead.

NUFC stating that all 20 Premier League clubs (stakeholders) had backed the step up in training.

The Newcastle players now able to ‘train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.’

The Bundesliga have shown the way, beginning training two months ago and now currently playing their their round of fixtures since the restart.

The step up in training followed encouraging virus testing results announced on Sunday, only two of 996 tests on players and staff proving positive.

That followed six of 748 tests proving positive in the first wave of testing.

The Premier League are on course to start playing again in June, as is the case with La Liga and Serie A.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Premier League shareholders voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training – marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.

Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice a week.

Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government. Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow.’

