News

Newcastle United confirm no plans in place to give ticket refunds or even to communicate with fans

Newcastle United will take yet another advanced monthly payment by direct debit from thousands of fans tomorrow (Monday 1 June) for their 2020/21 season tickets.

A season that will kick off with no fans allowed inside stadiums and nobody having any idea whether that will change during next season.

Those payments on Monday will join the ones taken by direct debit in previous months, as well as full advanced payment for 2020/21 season tickets that were taken from many fans at the end of March 2020.

These season ticket payments in the club’s bank account alongside the money taken from Newcastle fans for match tickets against Sheffield United (Home), Bournemouth (Away) and Man City (Home – FA Cup).

Not to mention the money the club hold from 2019/20 season ticket holders for the final five games.

The dates of when those last five PL home games should have been played, have of course now passed, plus we know that no fans will be allowed into any of this season’s remaining matches at any club.

Nineteen Premier League clubs have already been refunding fans for the now useless tickets, or at least communicating with supporters on the subject and / or explaining what will happen.

One club stands alone.

Mike Ashley and Newcastle United.

The Chronicle have revealed that they have been in touch with the club about the matter, the response they got back was that Mike Ashley and his people have no plans in place to refund fans, nor any plans to communicate with the supporters on the subject.

It says everything that the Chronicle aren’t even at liberty to say who they spoke to at Newcastle United, never mind a few quotes from MD Lee Charnley (anybody seen him?) to reassure fans that whilst refunds won’t be made immediately, supporters will definitely be reimbursed blah blah blah.

To refuse to refund even the single one-off match tickets is shameful BUT to refuse to even communicate is just off the scale.

With this kind of customer relations you would almost think you were dealing with Sports Direct…

There is only one answer as to why and that is, Mike Ashley and his lickspittles such as Lee Charley, have total contempt for the Newcastle fans.

The NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) have been in touch previously with unnamed people from the club and got the me answer, no plans in place for refunds or even to communicate with the fanbase. They released a statement (see below) this week urging NUFC to break the silence and do the right thing.

As for individual fans sending emails to the club asking what is happening with the ticket money they are owed, not even getting a reply.

It is unbearable to think how we will all feel if for any reason a takeover doesn’t happen and we are still stuck with Mike Ashley.

NUST statement released this week about the shameful Mike Ashley stance on refunds:

‘Most football clubs across the Premier League are starting to put plans in place to administer refunds to their supporters for the remaining games this season that will subsequently be played behind closed doors.

Many clubs are offering a range of different options to best suit the individual supporter. Options range from a full pro-rata refund, the option to use those funds towards payments for future season ticket payments or to even donate the money to a charity of the clubs choice.

At Newcastle, season ticket holders are owed refunds for 5 games against Sheffield United, Aston Villa, West Ham, Tottenham & Liverpool. Some supporters are also owed refunds for the home FA Cup tie versus Manchester City, as well as around 1000 fans who had purchased tickets for our away fixture with Bournemouth.

Season Ticket holders on the 10 year price freeze have also seen numerous payments now taken for the 2020/21 season, despite the increasing likelihood that those games will also be played behind closed doors.

At NUST, we are sympathetic to the current situation with regards to the takeover that it puts certain limits on what the club can and can’t do. But one thing we are adamant about is the club CAN communicate to it’s supporters to explain the circumstances.

Newcastle fans should not find themselves in a situation where they are concerned about what is going to happen with their money, which they are entitled to. Some supporters won’t be in an urgent situation to reclaim the funds, but some will be. Newcastle fans also don’t deserve to be left behind the rest of the league in waiting to hear from their football club with what it intends to do with hundreds of pounds of their money.

We implore Newcastle United to offer support to those fans dealing with many financial difficulties right now, and to do this with a matter of urgency.

(To join thousands of other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

