New Steve Bruce interview suggests it is when, not if, the Newcastle United takeover happens

Steve Bruce has backed himself to succeed after the takeover is completed at St James Park.

In a new interview with Sky Sports, from the way the NUFC Head Coach speaks, it definitely looks like he sees it as case of when, not if, the Newcastle United takeover happens.

Steve Bruce saying Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are his inspiration as he looks forward to leading Newcastle after the takeover.

Bruce states that that after new owners come in and if they want to make Newcastle United competitive: ‘I would love to see it and I’d love to be part of it.’

The Head Coach aspires to be a Klopp or Guardiola.

A recent poll on The Mag of thousands of Newcastle fans, showed 98% of them wanted Steve Bruce replaced if / when new owners come in.

It would be certainly astonishing if the new Saudi financed ownership kept Bruce, who has done absolutely nothing in over two decades of management to suggest he is capable of managing a team to compete towards the top end of the campaign.

One of the very worst records of any manager to take charge of so many Premier League games (421 for Bruce so far), plus his teams playing terrible negative football (averaging only 1.02 goals per game in the 392 PL games before coming to Newcastle. Then getting even worse with less than a goal per PL game (only 25 in 29) with NUFC.

Steve Bruce won the lottery when getting the Newcastle job as he had become a permanent fixture in the Championship with Hull, Villa and Sheff Wed, only getting the Newcastle job because like Pardew, JFK, Carver and McClaren before him, Bruce was willing to take the job with no power or say beyond training and managing the players.

Having won the lottery once, there is no way Steve Bruce will now also get the equivalent of a 10 times Euromillions rollover and still be in a job at Newcastle under new owners, when the 2020/21 season kicks off.

Steve Bruce speaking to Sky Sports, asked about the imminent Newcastle United takeover:

“We all aspire in management, we all aspire to be Pep [Guardiola], Jurgen [Klopp]…

“These great managers who have been a breath of fresh air to football.

“Jurgen Klopp coming into this country, you just have to applaud him for his tactics and the way Liverpool play.

“If it [the takeover] is good for Newcastle, and the club are going to try to compete with these teams, to be part of it would be great.

“I would love to see it and I’d love to be part of it.

“I hope it’s where it goes, but in the meantime I’ll just crack on, wait, roll my sleeves up and get on with trying to get some results to try and get the club going forward.

“If that happens for Newcastle in the future, then great – I’d be delighted.

“You do get labelled in the game, and that’s why I enjoyed my time managing in the Championship. I’d back myself against most people in that division.

“But to be in a position where you’re actually challenging, and you have a good enough team as Newcastle did in 1995 and under Sir Bobby Robson as well, then it would be wonderful.

“I’d back myself, of course I would.

“Management, whether you’re managing in the lower division or you’re right at the top, it’s about getting the best out of what you’ve got. And if you can do that, I’d back myself to have a crack at it.

“I’d be confident that I’d be able to do it.

“Whether that’s ever going to be the case, who knows?”

