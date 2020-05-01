Opinion

Need to ignore Cavani and Coutinho as this is the ideal player Newcastle United need after takeover

Once the Newcastle United takeover is sorted, there has been much talk of how much money the manager (whomever that may be) will have to spend.

Just as importantly, or even more so, how it will be spent.

Naturally some ‘news’ outlets are fabricating our interest in some seriously ‘sexy’ signings – Coutinho, Cavani and Willian to name but a few.

The problem I have with all of this, is that it makes the Geordie faithful look foolish by association.

Too long have we been branded as ‘delusional’, simply because we want our team to improve and compete. We know what it’s like competing for honours at the top end of the league and our only wish is to be allowed to try again.

So instead of making wild and fanciful speculations about elite world footballers, who couldn’t point to Newcastle on a map, why aren’t we talking about the players we really need.

Players that would offer the upgraded skill set we need at this particular time so we can progress, while also respecting the badge on their chest and the opportunity that has been afforded them.

One such player, that in my opinion would be both realistic and a quality addition, would be Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

He is now 24 and yet has only 33 Premier League starts to his name, a meagre 12 of them with Chelsea and the rest when on a loan at Palace.

Remarkably, he has made almost as many appearances for the senior England side (10) as he has started PL games for Chelsea.

Despite only six PL starts for Chelsea last season (2018/19), 963 PL minutes in all that season, he was giving a good account of himself (including cup competitions) and giving Gareth Southgate something to think about.

After that serious injury, Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned to full training and was an unused sub in a couple of Premier League games in February before play was suspended.

The lad is waiting for his moment and a player of his obvious talent should have more than 33 Premier League starts under his belt and now needs regular top flight football moving forward.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek would offer us those surging runs from midfield that commit defenders and those deft touches that set up attacks and win free kicks.

This is the sort of player we should be talking about, where the opportunity is mutually beneficial and is not a case of us paying a king’s ransom for a mercenary, who at the start of the season would have laughed at the thought of joining us.

If we don’t want to end up spending £200million and still potentially struggling, these are the types of signings we should be looking to make, not an over the hill Cavani, or a Coutinho looking to cash in big time before he is past his best.

The ‘big clubs’ are littered with players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Very good Premier League quality players with minimal game time and a point to prove.

