Opinion

‘My advice to fans on this Newcastle United takeover – Leave them to sort out their own problems’

I see some fans are making an issue with the identity of the buyers who are potentially set to shortly complete this Newcastle United takeover.

Issues with the Saudi’s home politics.

Let me tell you about the jihad terrorists who have caused havoc and death to the people of these countries.

The one main group is ISIL (Islamic State), at war with many countries in the middle east and some countries of Africa.

The destruction is unbelievable, where thousands of people have died or been maimed – kidnapped, murdered and many other atrocities.

The United Nations and other countries are at war with them.

My advice is, let these countries sort out their own problems.

The newspapers have their own agendas and make things worse than they actually are.

They are judge, jury and executioners exploding the actual truth.

Leave them to sort out their own problems.

I have supported Newcastle United for over 50 years, born in Africa.

There is violence all over the world. We cannot solve these problems.

Newcastle fans could not solve the problems with Mike Ashley who did what he wanted. Leave these people alone.

