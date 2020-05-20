News

Mike Ashley set to buy stake in West Ham claims are shown to be based on fake news

Mike Ashley will very shortly no longer be the owner of Newcastle United.

At least that is what the overwhelming majority of fans hope will be the case (a recent poll on The Mag of over 4,700 Newcastle fans showed 97.7% wanting the Saudi PIF to succeed).

It is now almost six weeks since both buyers and seller submitted the relevant paperwork to the Premier League, with ‘only’ now confirmation of the takeover awaited.

Aside from confirmation of the NUFC takeover, a side issue has been whether or not this will be the end for Mike Ashley when it comes to club ownership.

Various claims have circulated in the recent and not so recent past, claiming Ashley would use some of the money from a Newcastle United sale to buy another club, at least in part to continue to promote his retail empire, as he has done to depressing lengths at NUFC.

New claims have now surfaced this week, reporting that (allegedly) Mike Ashley would use cash from the sale of Newcastle, to buy a stake in West Ham.

The following being circulated on social media via a growing number of Newcastle United fan accounts, especially on Twitter.

The reports tending to quote the following (or similar):

‘Mike Ashley is keen on buying David Gold’s 45% stake in West Ham. This would make Sullivan and Ashley the main decision makers. Ashley is ready to return to a club already and is looking to invest the money from the Newcastle sale.’

Trying to check this back towards the source, you find that various West Ham accounts on social media are also sharing the story.

However, one of the credible Hammers independent Twitter accounts, West Ham Football, has now got to the bottom of the fake news:

‘Hilarous a fake indykaila account makes up a story that Mike Ashley is going to buy a majority shareholding in West Ham. A few days later it is being repeated as if it was true! By the way David Gold owns 35% of the shares. If you going make stuff up do some research.’

Social media can be great in so many ways but tales such as this one are an object lesson in just how tedious it can be as well. Somebody starting off something as seemingly a joke, or simply fake news, then as it is passed on and repeated, it eventually ends up being presented as fact by other people.

Similarly, NUFC social media has been rampant in recent days and weeks, with attention seekers desperately trying to convince other fans that they have inside information / sources, predicting the Newcastle United takeover will happen ‘tomorrow’…only for tomorrow to end with Mike Ashley still continuing to cast his dark shadow over St James Park.

