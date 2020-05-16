Opinion

Maybe I had my head stuck in the sand but how didn’t I hear about Sheffield United takeover?

As the presumed Premier League tests continue on the Newcastle United takeover, to validate the integrity and honesty of the potential buyers.

It makes me wonder how Sheffield United were bought?

Maybe I had my head stuck in the sand but I heard no outcry of indecency from other parties.

I know we are a long suffering club and now due to Mike Ashley, much hated by other clubs in general.

But as the takeover prolongs further, the seeds of doubt creep in.

Although we are used to our over-exposed optimism over the years ending up with supporters kicked in the nether regions, as time and time again claims of imminent takeovers dissolve at the eleventh hour.

I am though still optimistic that that this time things will be fine.

That a very large black cloud will soon disappear from the banks of the Tyne, instead heading back to a deserted high street shortly.

However, in the backs of my mind I still have a small worry.

That Mike Ashley’s hatred, being mutual to ours of him, has a final sting in the tail.

That the pack of cards falls, with the portly one rising again at St James Park.

Please put us out of our long suffering misery soon.

