‘Martin Dubravka will get a massive massive move to a top European club’ – Jonjo Shelvey

Martin Dubravka made his Newcastle United debut back in February 2018.

An inspired Rafa Benitez signing, first on loan and the made permanent for £4m, the goalkeeper has played every single NUFC Premier League game these past 27 months.

In that time period, Martin Dubravka has easily been Newcastle’s best and most influential player.

Jonjo Shelvey full of admiration for the Slovakian keeper from the very start when Newcastle beat Man Utd 1-0 on his debut; ‘He was unreal, I thought who is this, because he had come for cheap money. I watch a lot of football and I had never even heard of him but he literally turned up and don’t know…just like an aura about him. He has got that bit of class.’

The onset of the virus situation has actually preserved Dubravka’s record of never missing a league game for Newcastle, as he was injured in the Southampton away win and set to miss Sheffield United at home.

When / If the Premier League kicks off again, Martin Dubravka will be fit and ready to make his 80th consecutive PL start for NUFC.

However, despite the imminent Newcastle United takeover, Jonjo Shelvey doesn’t think the club’s best player will be sticking around for much longer…’I do eventually think Martin Dubravka will get a massive massive move to a top European club.’

Here’s hoping that is very much not the case, with new ambitious owners set to come in and improve the club from top to bottom, able to convince the small number of real quality players at the club, Martin Dubravka particularly, that they will now be able to achieve all of their ambitions now at St James Park

Jonjo Shelvey speaking to In The Box and explaining why Martin Dubravka is in his dream eleven:

“I just went for people that I thought, I had played with, who really made an impact in the teams that I have played in.

“I have gone for Martin Dubravka (as goalkeeper), he came in two years ago and ever since, I don’t think he has missed a Premier League game.

“Literally outstanding and he is such a great shot stopper.

“He is also a great vocal person in the dressing room.

“The first game he played was against Man United and we beat them 1-0 at St James Park. He was unreal, I thought who is this, because he had come for cheap money.

“I do eventually think Martin Dubravka will get a massive massive move to a top European club.

“He is such a great lad as well and a great personality around the dressing room.

“I watch a lot of football and I had never even heard of him but he literally turned up and don’t know…just like an aura about him.

“He has got that bit of class.

“Even in training, he is first one in the gym and last one to leave, he does everything properly by the book.

“Superb.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“I was reading on Sky Sports, he has been the most valuable player to us (this season).

“He has been spot on.”

