Opinion

Lee Charnley clears out his office – Letters to The Mag (also featuring takeover, no refunds and football)

The Newcastle United takeover continues to be the big topic of discussion, so is this soon to be the end for Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce?

There may not be any actual football being played at the moment, but the takeover escalation has certainly proved to be a major distraction, as we all deal with the virus situation.

It has been great to see so many new and old (experienced!) writers/fans contributing to The Mag as we are in lockdown.

Some contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to the Newcastle United Takeover, Lee Charnley and other issues (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place)

‘I know this will sound along the lines of “I saw Messi in a chippy in Byker” but I know this to be 100% true, and your latest article asking has anyone heard from Lee Charnley, prompted me to send this.

I know for a fact that Lee Charnley has emptied out his office at the ground.

I’m not saying it means anything, he could simply be moving offices, but why would he pack his car up with his stuff?

My friend who I trust implicitly…(‘Graham’ asked us not to publish his own name, nor mention the identity of his friend who saw Lee Charnley doing this. However, he did explain to us confidentially who his friend is and how they are / were in a position to see this happen. Here’s hoping.)

‘Graham’

‘I bought four tickets for the Sheffield United match four months ago and for around two and a half months we have all known that not a single fan will be allowed into that game, or any other, when they are eventually played.

Have tried to get my money back but Ashley’s puppets just ignoring me.

How can the Premier League and government let this go on???’

Rob Anderson

‘I see the new accounts show Lee Charnley was paid £267,000 last season.

Not much for a proper Premier League managing director but around £260,000 too much for him.

When they have these Premier League meetings, the rest of the club MDs must think we are a total joke when he shows up.’

Dave T

‘Re The NUFC takeover:

Let’s not forget the euphoria 13 years ago when Ashley was taking over. Billionaire and all that. #sceptical.’

Garry Wallace

‘If they do not approve the sale of the club this will be a travesty of justice.

Look at what the buyers can do for the club and the town of Newcastle.

This will lift the club to a level never seen before in the history of their existence.

It is not fair the people suffer because of politicians and politics.

They do not think of the world countries that do worse things on human rights.

I have supported the club for over 56 years. Nothing was done to Mike Ashley for all his wrongdoings and lies. His treatment of his staff.

If the sale is stopped l walk away forever.’

Trevor Edwin Jones

The only organisations to not (so far) contribute to the takeover saga are NATO and the UNITED NATIONS.

Wonder what obstacles they can throw into the pot?

John Jenkins

‘Very interested to see the article on The Mag on Saturday naming the 21 European countries that have already restarted playing football, or have now got dates in June for this to happen.

As the article showed, apart from Holland, France, Belgium and Scotland who all called off their seasons very early during the virus situation, everybody else is heading back to playing in top tiers in Europe.

I hope we hear no more embarrassing complaints from Danny Rose and others, making out they are being asked to do something so unbelievable / unreasonable…doing their job!

PL players are so privileged, not just money they get but all these protective measures against the virus, including testing twice a week.

Me and the wife have worked all the way through this crisis and not been offered a single test! Common sense tells you we will have come across scores of people who had / have the virus but we have to earn a living.

If players don’t want to play then they should take unpaid leave of absence and repay every penny they got this season under false pretences.’

Les Storey

