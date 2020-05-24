News

Latest Premier League virus testing results announced – Very positive as move towards playing matches

After the first week of being back in training, the Premier League have announced the results of the latest round of virus testing.

Premier League players and relevant staff taking regular tests as part of the safety measures, in the process that will hopefully end up with a return to playing competitive matches and completing the 2019/20 season behind closed doors.

The results of the first set of Premier League virus tests were announced on Tuesday, very encouragingly only six positives from a total of 748 tests.

Newcastle United confirmed no player at the club was one of the six positives, which the Premier League were from three clubs in total.

Later it emerged that two club staff at Watford and their defender Adrian Mariappa, were three of those six, with Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan another. No news though on the third club involved.

The second set of test results has proved to be even better news for the Premier League, with them confirming:

“The Premier League can today (Saturday) confirm that on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,” the league said in a statement.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

Obviously you would ideally have zero positive tests but I think these results definitely give everybody a lift who wants to see massive problems (especially financially, legal, competition integrity) averted, if the 2019/20 Premier League can’t be completed.

The Bundesliga are playing their second round of fixtures this weekend after their return, the Spanish government has now confirmed La Liga can return on 8 June, whilst Serie A clubs are back in training and awaiting government permission on a date to start playing again.

Meanwhile in France, they face massive problems, with serious financial losses to deal with and legal cases brought by three clubs on how the final table were decided, after the French government forced them to finish their 2019/20 season with games unplayed.

UEFA have told all leagues that they must inform them by tomorrow (Monday 25 May) at the very latest, as to whether they intend to complete their seasons and if so, when and how.

So hopefully we will find out soon whether the Premier League still intend to restart games on the weekend of Saturday 13 June, or if they have pushed that back as Steve Bruce has demanded.

