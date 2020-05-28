News

Joselu asked about interest from Barcelona and his verdict on the Newcastle United takeover

Joselu is looking forward to a return to playing football.

The former Newcastle United striker back in training with his Alaves teammates ahead of La Liga restarting.

The Spanish government having given permission for matches to kick off as soon as possible as from 8 June.

A transient career has seen the 30 year old make Alaves his ninth club already and his excellent form this season has seen Joselu linked with a number of clubs, including Barcelona!

With nine goals in 23 La Liga starts (3 sub appearances) and the best stats of any player in the league when it comes to aerial duels, Joselu is arguably showing the best form of his career. At Newcastle he only scored six goals in 46 Premier League appearance, although only 24 of them were in the starting eleven.

In a new interview (see below), Joselu doesn’t deny there has been interest from other clubs but when asked about Barcelona just laughs and avoids the question (He was with Real Madrid for two seasons early in his career and had a stunning goals per minutes average, only six minutes played in La Liga for them and one goal).

Talking about Newcastle United, it is clear he loved the experience despite only five PL starts in his second season: ‘Newcastle is a very big club with incredible fans.The stadium is spectacular…’

As for his verdict on the imminent Newcastle takeover and if it goes well under new ambitious owners: ‘It will be a blast.’

Here’s hoping.

Joselu talking to AS:

‘How do you rate this season? You have 9 goals and are one of LaLiga’s top scorers.’

“Deportivo Alaves trusted me a lot. The beginning was difficult but the squad has adapted to what the coach asks for.

“Personally, I feel very well. I have found my maturity and have learned from all my experiences.

“I hope I score many more goals. I’m really enjoying it because the club has given me what I needed. The city is amazing and I am enjoying myself like a small child.”

‘I know that many clubs are interested in you…’

“In the end that would mean I’m doing things right.

“I am very focused here with these final [2019/20 matches] that we have left and I want to achieve the goal as soon as possible.

“If a team wants me, it would depend on the club to put me up for sale and to analyse that situation. I have two seasons left and football goes around a lot, although now I am 100% focused on Alaves.”

‘Did Barça ask in winter for you? I understand that they probed…’

“Well, I leave that at the question (laughs).”

‘You are a globetrotter…’

“The Premier League and the Bundesliga marked me a lot. After all, you always learn from all experiences. I scored goals and I hardened myself as a striker.”

‘What do you say about the new Newcastle project [takeover]?’

“Newcastle is a very big club with incredible fans.

“The stadium is spectacular and if this new project goes well it will be a blast.”

