Opinion

Jonjo Shelvey ‘at Barcelona or Real Madrid’ claims are embarrassing

Jonjo Shelvey playing for Barcelona?

He is good enough to play for them or Real Madrid, if he ‘forgot about golf and whatever else he does…’

That is the claim of Matt Ritchie anyway.

Quite a claim, especially for an attacking / creative midfielder who only has seven assists in three and a half Premier League seasons at Newcastle and who had only scored two PL goals for NUFC in two and a half years, before a hotspot of five this season.

This Matt Ritchie interview has been reported elsewhere as ‘simply’ a case of Jonjo Shelvey (supposedly) good enough to play for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Well to me, it just sums up really how poor Jonjo Shelvey has been for Newcastle United.

Against poor opposition Jonjo Shelvey is capable of being a flat-track bully, as shown by five goals and eight assists in the Championship season (2016/17) but if he is that good, why are his PL stats so feeble and why is it that he turns up so rarely in matches in the top tier?

Play for Barcelona? You have to be laughing. He is so lazy he rarely breaks into a run for Newcastle never mind a sprint. Barcelona players are on the go all the time, whether they have the ball or not, constantly working. Jonjo Shelvey just can’t be bothered. In odd matches we have seen him play really well but I reckon maybe only 10 PL games at the most since he arrived in January 2016, would I say I have seen Shelvey really boss a game against top tier opposition.

Matt Ritchie makes a big joke of Shelvey being too much focused on his golf but that is exactly as I see him. He’s clearly not good enough for Barca or Real but we should have seen a lot better at Newcastle, I think he has a cushy time here and despite being so poor most of the time for us in the Premier League, with so much other nonsense happening with Mike Ashley etc, I think Shelvey has got away with so much.

He ran about a little bit in some games this season, even ran in the box! He carried the luck but has got five goals, imagine if he could have been bothered to run about a bit more a little more often.

Matt Ritchie talking to In The Box about Jonjo Shelvey:

“I have said to him so many times, he will tell you: ‘If you just got your head down and just focused solely on football, forgot about golf and whatever else he does…

“He’s mad, he will play golf like three times a week and I’m like ‘Jonjo, you can’t do that’, he’s like ‘no matey, I feel better.’ But that is impossible.

“What a player, what a player.

“I have been at Newcastle for four years now and I honestly have seen him inside the box no more than 10 times, that’s how good he is.

“Just natural ability to see passes, to receive the ball, to move the ball…

“I remember playing against him as a kid. I was playing for Portsmouth against Charlton under 16s and I think he scored a hat-trick, he was unbelievable.

“Obviously he’s got his moves and he has ended up at Newcastle.

“I say to him very regular: ‘Jonjo, if you had your head screwed on you could play for Barcelona.’

“He’s that good, he is he’s got everything.

“At Newcastle, he hits the longer passes and he’s the one we look to open teams up and create…but I feel like, and this is no disrespect to us at Newcastle, but if he was playing at Barcelona or Real Madrid, you can just imagine, he would just blow teams away with his ability.

“Obviously though, you have to have everything in the right place and he likes his golf too much, doesn’t he.”

