News

Jonas Gutierrez gets emotional on Twitter celebrating fifth anniversary of his final Newcastle United game

Jonas Gutierrez, a true Newcastle United cult hero.

Somebody who gave everything, on and off the pitch.

The Newcastle fans always recognise the true genuine characters who play for the club and Jonas Gutierrez one of the very best.

A player / person with true integrity, the exact opposite of Mike Ashley, who amongst his many crimes committed against / at our football club, discriminating against a cancer sufferer like Jonas was the lowest of the low.

It is exactly five years ago to the day when Jonas Gutierrez played his final Newcastle match.

A remarkable story as he fought back from cancer to ensure NUFC safety on the final day, a 2-0 win over West Ham, with Jonas making one and scoring the other in an inspirational performance.

Straight after that game he said (see below): ‘To be honest, they (the fans) don’t deserve to have this problem, this situation, Newcastle is bigger than this (fighting relegation)… I am really proud to be a Geordie and it was fantastic to be here today.’

Now today, Jonas Gutierrez reminds us he will never forget, Tweeting: ‘The 24th if (of) May 2015 will always be cemented close to my heart and the Newcastle fans’ along with highlights of that final day win over West Ham five years ago.

El 24 de mayo de 2015 quedará guardado en mi memoria y el corazón de todos los fans de Newcastle

🔙🔜⚫️⚪️⚫️❤️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#nufc#premierleague The 24th if May 2015 will always be cemented close to my heart and the Newcastle fans

🔙🔜⚫️⚪️⚫️❤️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#nufc#premierleague pic.twitter.com/q3xjOvBhN3 — Jonas Gutierrez (@elgalgojonas) May 24, 2020

It will be great to see people like Jonas welcomed back to visit St James Park after the disgraceful Mike Ashley no longer shames our club and city.

Jonas Gutierrez speaking after Newcastle 2 West Ham 0 back on 24 May 2015:

“Since I arrived at Newcastle the fans were fantastic with me and the team.

“To be honest, they (the fans) don’t deserve to have this problem, this situation, Newcastle is bigger than this.

“You have to look forward, this club has to look forward, the top ten and not looking at the bottom.

“To be honest, a few months ago I didn’t know if I was going to play football again and now I am back, I’m playing football, I have a second chance in my life.

“I am really proud to be a Geordie and it was fantastic to be here today.”

