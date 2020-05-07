Opinion

John Carver attempts to justify the embarrassing way he told Jonas Gutierrez he wasn’t wanted

There is some pretty stiff competition when it comes to embarrassing things Mike Ashley and John Carver have done at Newcastle United.

However, their treatment of Jonas Gutierrez is perhaps the clear pick of the bunch.

John Carver ringing up Ryan Taylor and then after speaking to him, asking if Jonas Gutierrez was with him, asking Taylor to pass the phone over so that he could tell the recovering from cancer Argentine international that he was no longer wanted after seven years at Newcastle United.

Ryan Taylor speaking to Sky Sports in 2015:

“John Carver rang me and told me the club weren’t going to offer me a new deaI.

“So I had a chat with him and then he asked me to pass the phone to Jonas, which was unbelievable.”

Mike Ashley had passed the order down for John Carver to do the dirty deed in this disgraceful manner and now Carver has seeked to justify the way it was done, by saying that this is how he (John Carver) also found out he wasn’t wanted – a phone call telling him he was sacked, basically saying that he was treated equally badly.

John Carver explains / justifies to the Chronicle the embarrassing way he told Jonas Gutierrez he was no longer wanted:

“They were on a coaching course and I knew they’d been in lectures 9 to 5 and was trying to get hold of them.

“Eventually I got through to Ryan to tell him and then I asked if he was with Jonas.

“I would have preferred to tell them face to face.

“But what people don’t realise is that I found out via phonecall on my future.

“I was in New York and I got a call and found out I wasn’t staying.

“We (in 2014/15) didn’t know what we were going to do because we didn’t know what division we’d be in.

“If we’d been relegated the club might have kept those players.

“It turned out to be a story but I found out the same way.”

The thing is, despite the disgraceful way Mike Ashley went about things, John Carver has stayed loyal to the NUFC owner. Saying he hoped to one day come back as manager and calling Ashley (see below) ‘a good guy’ and claiming he had ‘put his money into the football club’, accused fans of being against both him (Carver) and Ashley and that the supporters should be ‘careful what you wish for’ when wanting Mike Ashley to sell the club.

After he had left the club, John Carver appeared at the Jonas Gutierrez cancer discrimination case to give evidence in support of Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Alan Pardew did the same.

The disgraceful actions of Mike Ashley and his minions were laid bare, the tribunal not believing what the likes of Pardew, Charnley and Carver said.

The key part of the case was that Jonas Gutierrez claimed that Mike Ashley through Lee Charnley had relayed orders that the Argentine international should be left out of the team, so that the cancer sufferer wouldn’t trigger an automatic extension to his NUFC contract. When his deal ended after the 2014/15 season, Jonas was left two starts short of triggering that extension.

The tribunal found overwhelmingly in favour of Jonas Gutierrez, ordered that compensation should be paid by Mike Ashley and Newcastle United, not believing the evidence of John Carver and others that the club’s owner and board hadn’t interfered with team selection.

John Carver only picked Jonas Gutierrez to start in one of his first 14 Premier League games in charge, only to then pick him in all the final five once it became impossible for him to reach that total which would guarantee a contract extension.

After Jonas Gutierrez won his cancer discrimination case against Mike Ashley and Newcastle United:

Carol Couse (Sports law expert at leading UK law firm Mills and Reeve) – 19 April 2016:

“Having battled cancer on two occasions and subsequently suffered unfair treatment by the club as a result of this, Jonas is pleased that the Employment Tribunal has found in his favour and held that he was indeed discriminated against by Newcastle United due to his cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“As he alleged, it has been determined by the tribunal that the Newcastle United Board influenced team selection to prevent Jonas reaching the contractual trigger point to secure an extension to his contract.

“He wishes to place on record his thanks to all the Newcastle fans who have supported him throughout his case.

“This case demonstrates that football is not above the reach of employment law and clubs should be mindful of their duties to treat their playing staff in the same way as they would treat any other employee.

“Jonas Gutierrez had the strength of character to bring this claim under intense press scrutiny and derision from the club to highlight his unfair treatment.”

Martin Budworth was the barrister who represented Jonas Gutierrez, working at the Manchester based Kings Chambers – 19 April 2016:

“It is very gratifying to have been able to help Mr Gutierrez in fighting for these findings especially when the club said his claims were ludicrous.

“The tribunal has made it clear that a Premier League football club owes the same duties to a disabled person as any other employer.”

John Carver speaking to Radio 5 Live about fans wanting Mike Ashley to sell the club in February 2020:

“There is a new generation of fans out there, a younger version, they have the same expectations but how many times are we going to hear about the owner changing?

“People are getting a little bit fed up of it.

“Sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for.”

John Carver speaking to Radio Yorkshire in December 2015 (the relegation season):

“At least now the club seems to be united.

“When I was doing it the fans were against the owner, they were against the team, they were against me.

“They were against everyone but now they seem to be right behind the football club.

“Which is good because the owner has put his money into the football club, he has done his talking with putting his hand in his pocket.

“He is a good guy and will spend his money, as long as the fans are behind the team they will be successful. They’ll get out of the situation they’re in.”

John Carver – July 2015:

“I’ve seen a lot of things at Newcastle and one of the biggest things is the fans have always demanded honesty from the manager.

“It’s amazing how quickly your reputation can be tarnished.

“I’ve got a point to prove, to myself and to the fans of Newcastle.

“Why can’t I, in the future, go away, be successful and return to Newcastle as manager under different circumstances?”

