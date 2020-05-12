News

John Barnes says Newcastle United fans have to lower expected signings from Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is not coming to St James Park.

John Barnes breaking this heartbreaking news to Newcastle United fans.

The one-time NUFC veteran signing explaining that supporters’ hopes / expectations of signing the best player in the world are unrealistic.

It gets even worse for Newcastle fans, as John Barnes reckon the ‘expected’ signings of Mbappe and Ronaldo won’t be happening either this summer.

It is quite amazing…not that this trio of players won’t be playing for Newcastle any time soon, but that the media have claimed that these are the expectations of any normal Newcastle supporter.

It is the newspapers who are inventing daily stories of supposed interest, contact, talks, agreed deals and so on between Newcastle United and an endless list of stellar players.

Quite astonishing because it then becomes the case of newspapers then claiming it is the Newcastle fans who are deluded in terms of signing expectations, when it is the media and not the supporters who made it all up in the first place.

John Barnes is correct though in that if the new owners do come in, it is a case of then going up a level or two in terms of the players you can afford and attract.

Man City is of course the obvious example of this, their progression in terms of league position was tenth, fifth, third and first in their opening four seasons, with success and Champions League football able to attract better and better players, plus of course revenues rising year by year so they could afford to buy them without breaking FFP rules.

It is obviously a balancing equation and also comes down to having the right manager as well picking the signings and helping to attract them. At Newcastle United in the 90s, Kevin Keegan had a superb record of signing players, buying the likes of Bracewell, Cole, Venison, Lee, Beardsley and others earlyish on, Alan Shearer loves Newcastle but even if the club could have afforded him, he wouldn’t have came to St James Park after promotion in 1993, the same with the likes of Les Ferdinand and David Ginola.

It is massively important that Newcastle replace Steve Bruce with the right person and do it as soon as humanly possible, as all decisions made will contribute to how quickly the club can be turned around.

John Barnes talking to BonusBetCodes:

“Marquee signings for Newcastle are not marquee signings.

“Ronaldo is not going there, Lionel Messi is not going there and Mbappe is not going there.

“If they are sold, I still don’t think the best players in the world are going to go to Newcastle.

“They are not marquee signings [that Newcastle will attract now], they are players that Newcastle probably couldn’t have got before the Saudi Arabians take over.

“Everyone wants to try and get better players.

“Better players don’t mean marquee signings.

“It is just better players than what they have [at the minute].

“They will spend more money, attract more players in terms of the salaries that they are going to pay, that is the same as any club.”

