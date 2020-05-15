Opinion

Joey Barton outstanding as he challenges Premier League players not wanting to play

This is great from Joey Barton.

The former Newcastle United midfielder responding / reacting to those, especially Premier League players, who are saying there shouldn’t be any football played any time soon and in many of these cases, pushing for the season to be ended now and decided on average points earned per game so far.

Joey Barton calling out the likes of Glenn Murray and Troy Deeney, saying if they don’t want to play there will be plenty other players at their clubs who are willing.

Now in charge of Fleetwood Town, Barton says that it is no surprise to see players at relegation threatened clubs wanting to see no games played, as staying in the Premier League would guarantee a lot of cash for the players.

If the season stopped now, Murray’s Brighton would survive by two points, whilst Deeney’s Watford would survive on goal difference!

Joey Barton also points out that for the health of players, particularly where mental health is concerned, they actually need to get back training and playing.

I find it incredible that Premier League players think that they are some kind of special case, who can refuse to work and yet still pick up fortunes, yet the rest of the country has to get back to work in the very near future, if indeed they have ever stopped working during this virus crisis.

Nobody is putting a gun to the head of players, they don’t have to play, but if they refuse to do so when football is ready to restart, then they shouldn’t be paid, unless they aren’t fit to play and / or have some underlying relevant medical issue.

Nothing is 100% safe. Whether it is crossing the road or going back to work. With regular testing and all of the other extra care they will have around them, PL players should be the last ones to be thinking they are a special case.

Have they not seen that the Bundesliga is kicking off tomorrow, that Serie A and La Liga are back training and aiming to kick off again in four weeks time.

I find it embarrassing the way the likes of Glenn Murray and Troy Deeney are going on.

This virus situation has been difficult for us all but portraying themselves as hard done by because they are expected to go back to work is shameful.

If you put the entire working population on a scale of serious risks to health if returning to work, I reckon Premier League players would be towards the lowest end of the lowest 1%.

Joey Barton via his Twitter account:

“As soon as it’s safe, we should complete the campaign.

“Surely nobody wants to be given a promotion? You have to go and win it. Or it is meaningless.

“Fans are a massive part of the journey as well. We need to get them into stadiums ASAP but only when it’s safe.

“Our players and staff are ready to get back and finish the season we started in August. Let’s crack on.

“In my opinion, the only players/clubs who don’t want to go back, are the ones with either a relegation battle they want to avoid or nothing to play for. Every competitor wants to compete. Players have trained admirably through these crazy times, they deserve at least a shot.

“Opportunism (the relegation-threatened not wanting to play), can’t hold it against them.

In my opinion, whether it’s in the next 6 weeks or 6 months away, we pick up where it was left. Finish our seasons for the integrity of our competitions. Competitors don’t want to be given anything, they want to earn it.

“Glenn Murray and Troy Deeney are in a relegation scrap. If they don’t want to play, I understand it. Don’t play then. Stay at home. There will be a lot of young players at Brighton/Watford, desperate for an opportunity and who will fight to save their respective clubs.

“There will be serious mental health issues if we don’t start to resume ‘normal life’ soon for many of our young professionals. Covid 19 isn’t the only health issue here to contend with. If it’s safe, we, like many others have to get back to normality.

“If Troy doesn’t want to play or doesn’t feel safe enough to, then that’s his choice.

“Let’s not kid ourselves about what is going on. Big money to be had in the premier league, who wouldn’t want another year of that towards the end of your career?

“Got to admire the opportunism.

“Massive bonuses for staying in the Premier League pro rata. Squad on huge bonus for survival. Hundreds of thousands of pounds per man.

“No wonder they want it null and voided. Rolling on the floor laughing. You can’t blame them.

“What about the players/people that need their routine, need their training, need their friendships, need their football and football family for mental health reasons? Should we just bin them because a few don’t want to go back?”

