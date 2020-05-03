News

Jack Charlton explains why he and his brother Bobby never signed for Newcastle United

Jack Charlton only ever played for two teams in his professional career.

Leeds United and England.

The Geordie defender spending his entire club career, over 20 years, at Elland Road.

Moving away from the north east, Jack Charlton won the league and the FA Cup with Leeds.

Whilst of course along with brother Bobby, they were both in the England side that won the World Cup.

Crazy to think that two Newcastle United mad kids ended up moving away and having such brilliant careers elsewhere, especially when they were related to Jackie Milburn – the mother of the brothers was a cousin of Jackie’s.

The Mike Ashley era has been horrendous, with the club’s only role being to remote his retail empire, but fair to say that for the vast majority of these past 60+ years, Newcastle United has been such a badly run club. If only rich ambitious new owners were on the horizon…

Jack Charlton has now been interviewed about his Leeds United career but included in the interview, we learn why he (and brother Bobby) never signed for Newcastle United.

Jack Charlton talking to the official Leeds United site:

You’re a Geordie through and through: how come you ended up at Leeds?

“Mainly because I had an uncle who played there – Jimmy Milburn.

“My other uncles, Jack and George Milburn had been there before him.

“In those days, travelling away was a big thing. It took you three-and-a-half hours on the train to get from Newcastle to Leeds. When you went away from home, you had to stay with relatives.

“So, seeing as Jimmy was at Leeds United and Jack was still living in Leeds, they looked after me. It was very important having family there.”

Did you have a choice of clubs that you could have gone to?

“I could have had a trial with Newcastle, but my mother never let us go there because she said that Newcastle would get kids to sign a form which meant they’d never be able to go anywhere else to play football.

“She wouldn’t have anything to do with them.”

Dirty player?

“I was never ever a dirty player.

“I was a good tackler – you can tackle as hard as you like.

“I was brought up in the North-East where we were taught how to tackle. It’s part of the game.

“People ask me if our Leeds team would survive in the game today. Of course they would. They’d adapt to the way the game is now as we adapted to the way the game was then.”

