Opinion

Incredible stats expose relegation threatened Premier League clubs trying to use home advantage excuse

Premier League clubs were presented with the idea of using neutral grounds, as a possible condition to be imposed if football was allowed to restart.

The bizarre reasoning being that large numbers of fans might gather outside stadiums if matches were played home and away as usual.

All a bit strange, thinking supporters would turn up at a home ground such as St James Park to stand outside, when all the pubs are shut and they could be sitting at home watching the game live on TV.

The Bundesliga simply got on with it and are now halfway through their third round of league matches since the restart, playing home and away with no problems.

Hopefully the reality which has been shown in Germany, will mean that the daft idea of using neutral grounds is dropped in England.

However, it isn’t easy to forget that when the use of neutral ground was suggested, a number of Premier League clubs embarrassingly tried to take advantage of the situation for their own selfish reasons.

Some relegation threatened Premier League clubs claiming that losing home advantage in a number of their remaining matches would be so unfair, that relegation should be scrapped this season. Whilst some argued that football shouldn’t be restarted at all if using neutral stadiums and once again, have no relegation if the league was ended early.

Amongst the clubs kicking up a fuss on the potential loss of home advantage (even though this would be same for all club!) were Aston Villa, Brighton and Watford.

However, the Bundesliga has so far produced some incredible stats when it comes to home ‘advantage’ in these games behind closed doors, which appears to demolish the complaints from Premier League clubs about how if they weren’t able to play home and away it would be some great knockback for them.

Before the Bundeliga matches on Wednesday night (27 May), there had been 22 matches played since the restart.

Remarkably, those 22 games had produced 12 away wins, 7 draws and only 3 home victories. Two of those three home win were when top two Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were playing against weak opposition.

With goals, it is just as bizarre, the 22 games seeing home teams scoring 27 goals and away ones 44.

Playing behind closed doors in the Bundesliga, suggests that there is now absolutely no home advantage for home teams and indeed at the minute it is looking like a negative.

I have a feeling that in the coming weeks this may right itself to a degree, with maybe a more even split between home and away clubs winning. However, it will be very surprising if it switches totally to see home teams dominating.

Hopefully there will now be no suggestion of Premier League clubs playing at neutral grounds as it is an unnecessary extra layer of hassle BUT when it comes to supposedly affecting results in a negative unfair way, the use of neutral grounds couldn’t be used as an excuse.

