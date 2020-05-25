Opinion

Incredible response after we asked fans which Newcastle United players to keep after takeover

The question we were asking on Sunday, was ‘Which 8 Newcastle United players should be kept after the takeover?’

It is now 46 days since the seller and bidders passed the relevant papers to the Premier League and fans still left waiting for confirmation that the PL process has been successfully concluded.

However, nothing to suggest that the deal will be blocked for any reason.

Seemingly more a combination of the amount of work involved and the fact that the Premier League have to be seen to be giving the matter a significant amount of time to consider, as well as the fact they are also working on getting the 2019/20 season up and running once again.

However, what about when / if the takeover is concluded.

So which Newcastle United players did fans see as the core that should be kept, for the new owners to build on?

We were asking supporters to name their eight choices from the 32 candidates (including players on loan at NUFC and loaned out by Newcastle).

An incredible response with at 11am on Monday morning just short of 24,000 votes cast by 3,000 Newcastle United fans.

These are all 32 Newcastle United players with voting from high to low:

Martin Dubravka 2,923

Allan Saint-Maximin 2,897

Miguel Almiron 2,692

Fabian Schar 2,333

Jamaal Lascelles 2,173

Sean Longstaff 2,036

Matty Longstaff 1,871

Jonjo Shelvey 1,235

Florian Lejeune 1,144

Federico Ferenandez 778

Matt Ritchie 742

Freddie Woodman 493

Isaac Hayden 475

Joelinton 373

Valentino Lazaro 322

Paul Dummett 315

Danny Rose 224

Ciaran Clark 207

DeAnre Yedlin 82

Nabil Bentaleb 77

Andy Carroll 52

Christian Atsu 35

Emil Krafth 32

Karl Darlow 25

Dwight Gayle 23

Rolando Aarons 22

Achraf Lazaar 21

Rob Elliot 20

Jack Colback 17

Yoshinori Muto 14

Jacob Murphy 12

Henri Saivet 11

A few things to pick out from the wealth of information above.

Newcastle fans seeing three real stand out players, who they clearly think are the most capable of fitting in with more ambitious plans and investment in the club / squad, with Dubravka, ASM and Almiron that trio.

At the next level we have a quartet featuring Schar, Lascelles and the Longstaff brothers.

With then Shelvey and Lejeune the only other two to get the support of 30% or more of those voting.

Obviously a long list of those who clearly need to move on at the bottom with minimal support.

No appetite whatsoever though for wanting to retain Joelinton or any of the three loan players that arrived at St James Park in January.

