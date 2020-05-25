Incredible response after we asked fans which Newcastle United players to keep after takeover
The question we were asking on Sunday, was ‘Which 8 Newcastle United players should be kept after the takeover?’
It is now 46 days since the seller and bidders passed the relevant papers to the Premier League and fans still left waiting for confirmation that the PL process has been successfully concluded.
However, nothing to suggest that the deal will be blocked for any reason.
Seemingly more a combination of the amount of work involved and the fact that the Premier League have to be seen to be giving the matter a significant amount of time to consider, as well as the fact they are also working on getting the 2019/20 season up and running once again.
However, what about when / if the takeover is concluded.
So which Newcastle United players did fans see as the core that should be kept, for the new owners to build on?
We were asking supporters to name their eight choices from the 32 candidates (including players on loan at NUFC and loaned out by Newcastle).
An incredible response with at 11am on Monday morning just short of 24,000 votes cast by 3,000 Newcastle United fans.
These are all 32 Newcastle United players with voting from high to low:
Martin Dubravka 2,923
Allan Saint-Maximin 2,897
Miguel Almiron 2,692
Fabian Schar 2,333
Jamaal Lascelles 2,173
Sean Longstaff 2,036
Matty Longstaff 1,871
Jonjo Shelvey 1,235
Florian Lejeune 1,144
Federico Ferenandez 778
Matt Ritchie 742
Freddie Woodman 493
Isaac Hayden 475
Joelinton 373
Valentino Lazaro 322
Paul Dummett 315
Danny Rose 224
Ciaran Clark 207
DeAnre Yedlin 82
Nabil Bentaleb 77
Andy Carroll 52
Christian Atsu 35
Emil Krafth 32
Karl Darlow 25
Dwight Gayle 23
Rolando Aarons 22
Achraf Lazaar 21
Rob Elliot 20
Jack Colback 17
Yoshinori Muto 14
Jacob Murphy 12
Henri Saivet 11
A few things to pick out from the wealth of information above.
Newcastle fans seeing three real stand out players, who they clearly think are the most capable of fitting in with more ambitious plans and investment in the club / squad, with Dubravka, ASM and Almiron that trio.
At the next level we have a quartet featuring Schar, Lascelles and the Longstaff brothers.
With then Shelvey and Lejeune the only other two to get the support of 30% or more of those voting.
Obviously a long list of those who clearly need to move on at the bottom with minimal support.
No appetite whatsoever though for wanting to retain Joelinton or any of the three loan players that arrived at St James Park in January.
