I’m not the biggest Steve Bruce fan but fair play as he tells Newcastle United players how ‘lucky’ they are

Steve Bruce has been talking after the Newcastle United players began phase two of ‘Project Restart’ on Thursday, which had been unanimously agreed to be given the go ahead by the 20 PL clubs on Wednesday.

The players now able to “train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising unnecessary close contact”, the league announced.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking as the Premier League now heads back towards playing games.

Yesterday also bringing news that the Premier League intend to restart games on Wednesday 17 June, whilst Friday will see dates announced for the remaining FA Cup matches, including Newcastle’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

So far, only 12 people have tested positive (after the first three rounds of testing) from 2,752 tests across the league.

Bizarrely, some people on social media had pointed to the latest positive results (four from 1,008) as evidence of why football shouldn’t return soon.

Quite amazing, I bet 99% or more of people working in any other industry would love to have the kind of safety / protection measures Premier League players are getting, where else will all your workmates get tested a couple of times every week to help keep everybody else as safe as possible?

Very embarrassing some of the players who have made out that footballers in the top tier are some special hard done by group of people.

Great to hear Steve Bruce making clear that it is the exact opposite of that.

Steve Bruce speaking after Thursday training to NUFC TV:

“The world has changed and it is not normal, after a session like this there would normally be massages but that’s not allowed, or go to the canteen.

“They [Newcastle United players] have to arrive dressed and park three places away, it’s all stuff you have to adhere to yourself.

“We have proven it looks very safe.

“We have been tested again for the fourth time in 10 days…So how lucky are we?

“Other people are in desperate need of it, we are getting everybody done and that can only be a good thing.

“We are on the right tracks and everybody’s aim is that we would like to get it started.

“Everybody in football would like to get it started but of course it has to be safe and has to be right – a lot of protocols to be met so let’s hope we are OK.”

