Opinion

‘I will believe the Newcastle United Takeover when I see it’

As time drags on for this potential Newcastle United takeover…

The purchase of the club actually happening, becomes more worrying and doubtful despite press reports to the contrary.

With Mike Ashley and his bad recent press, regarding not wanting to take the responsibility for paying staff at Sports Direct and refusing to close, despite being told to in the present crisis, it shows his disregard for people.

Money is the be all and end all for him.

When he realised the negative impact of his unpopular decisions on his retail empire, he headed off to his bolthole in Florida, waiting for things to die down.

However, similar situations have arisen before when he has been castigated and often at those times, a mysterious, or perhaps not so mysterious, purchaser appears – often as a smokescreen to deflect criticisms of Ashley.

I hope I’m wrong but I won’t believe any sale until a buyer is watching a game at St James Park, whatever season that may be.

Mike Ashley knows a cash cow when he sees it and we are still it.

