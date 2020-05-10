Opinion

‘I firmly believe that Rafa Benitez is the man for the job’

We will know in the next 14 days whether this Newcastle United takeover is going to happen or not.

I would love Newcastle United to by owned by the fans but if their money is good enough for the government, it’s good enough for us.

Owners with any type of ambition must see the opportunity that is there, the club has been ran horrendously throughout my lifetime.

Clubs that sell the best talents such as Gascoigne and Waddle don’t get success.

What type of club lets young players like Carrick or Shearer leave the area?

What type of club lets a man like Kevin Keegan just walk out the door?

What type of club sacks a man like Bobby Robson?

What type of club claws it’s way up to competing for titles and cups only to allow these teams and ambitions to be frittered away?

We, the fans, have been let down by successive owners. Hands up if you thought that Souness was a good idea?

Who thought that selling Sir Les and Ginola then bringing in old men from Liverpool would be a good idea?

Who thought that the addition of the mighty Vurnon Anita would be enough to bolster a top six finish?

Teams have been built before but I have never seen the club being built.

Even in the 90s the youth system was decimated to make way for stadium and wages. Now is an opportunity to build a club.

The board and the manager must be the correct appointments, real business and football people not, puppets or playboys.

We are playing catch up, not just on 13 years, but the 30 years before that.

Other clubs all over Europe are bringing through players, coaches and managers. They don’t have to look far for replacements. Manager leaves, great, they have the ready made replacement, they’ve been growing him for the last 10 years. These clubs compete at the top of their leagues and win things over 20, 30 or 40 years.

A recent fan poll but Pochettino in pole position but I firmly believe that Rafa Benitez is the man for the job.

I don’t want another “what if” moment, I don’t want new owners to replicate the mistakes of the past or other high profile takeovers. Lets get a man that knows the club, knows the area and has the expertise. He could build a whole club, youth system, scouting network and training grounds to facilitate 20 years of success.

Of course Poch could bring a touch of the entertainers, his teams are good to watch, but he is not Kevin Keegan or Bobby Robson, he couldn’t galvanise the City behind him in the same way. I don’t really remember the football played at Valencia, Liverpool or at Inter Milan, but I do remember watching Rafa collecting the trophies. I don’t have memories of Pochettino doing the same. Frankly, the wait has to come to an end, I prioritise little silver pots.

Even if every penny possible under FFP was invested, it would still take years to catch up. Rafa’s Newcastle team got better year on year, they were excellent in the final part of last season once Rondon settled in and Almiron arrived, it was good to watch at times. Given a few years and investment, that team could have won something. Imagine what could happen if he built a fully functioning club and had more than a sports direct mug as a transfer pot.

As you can tell, I am a fan of the man.

I think Rafa Benitez suited our City, he was defiant of Ashley, defiant of the pundits that criticised the necessary style, defiant that he can manage in the Championship if he chooses. I don’t buy this narrative that he left for money, most of the top clubs in Europe would employ him, the Chinese was the offer on the table.

If he is good enough for Madrid, good enough for Inter Milan, then he’s good enough for me.

