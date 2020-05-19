Opinion

Great news on testing results as Premier League starts journey towards competitive football

Very encouraging news from the Premier League as they move towards completing the remaining outstanding games of the 2019/20 season.

The Premier League releasing the details of the first set of test results from recent days.

A total of 748 players and staff from Premier League clubs were tested and there were only six positive tests, which came from three of the clubs.

Those unnamed players or staff who have tested positive, will now self-isolate for seven days.

Those tests came ahead of the Premier League squads resuming (non-contact and socially distancing) training today.

The Premier League saying in their statement when revealing the virus testing results:

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing.”

The Premier League are very lucky as they can follow the path of the Bundesliga, who after six weeks of training played their first round of games this past weekend.

The league’s governing body released an official statement (see below) back when they did their first round of testing ahead of returning to training, that after carrying out 1,724 tests, they had only had 10 positive results.

They took it in their stride and as the Premier League are copying, simply self-isolated those who had tested positive, with the rest getting on with training.

Like the Bundesliga first set of tests, the Premier League have found far less than 1% test positive.

If this was pretty much any other workplace, whether factory, supermarket or whatever, safe to say that the number of positive tests would be at least as high as what the Premier League have found, though in reality they would almost certainly be significantly higher in non-Premier League workplaces.

The Bundesliga statement when they did their first set of tests:

“As part of a first wave, a total of 1,724 coronavirus tests have been carried out at the 36 Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga clubs since Thursday.

Samples from players and other team personnel such as coaching staff and physiotherapists were taken and examined by five specialist laboratory groups across Germany.

“Ten cases of infection were identified and reported to the health authorities.

“The respective measures, for example, the isolation of the people affected, including environmental diagnostics, were carried out directly by the respective clubs in accordance with the requirements of the local health authorities.”

