Great news for Newcastle United fans as FA Cup plan confirmed still on track – Report

Following a meeting of the FA on Thursday, it has been revealed that The Football Association are still totally committed to completing this season’s FA Cup competition.

Whilst understandably so much focus has been on the Premier League being able to complete the outstanding 92 fixtures, it has now been reported what will be happening with the seven FA Cup matches still waiting to be played.

All of this obviously depends on football successfully kicking off again in England and being able to be played to a conclusion (the example of the Bundesliga strongly suggesting that this can be done successfully).

However, great to hear that the FA Cup is part of the plan as well.

The FA’s chief executive Mark Bullingham met with FA Council members yesterday (Thursday) and The Mail say their information is that the intention remains to play out these remaining FA Cup games.

Bullingham is said to have told the FA Council that the intention is for the quarter-finals to be played at the usual club stadiums, rather than neutral ones. This of course is reliant on the government and police accepting that the (bizarre) fears of huge numbers of fans turning up to stand outside grounds, rather than watching the games on TV at home, are unfounded. The opening round of Bundesliga games showing how ridiculous these fears are, with no reported problems anywhere, fans amazingly, staying at home and actually wanting to see the games…

These quarter-finals would be fitted in during midweek between Premier League matches, if / when football kicks off again.

The Mail adding though that the final three matches have been approved to be played at Wembley – FA Cup Semi-Finals and the Final behind closed doors at the national stadium.

Those four quarter-finals are:

Leicester v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Man City

Norwich v Manchester United

Sheff United v Arsenal

Elsewhere, a date of Saturday 8 August has already been speculated to be the intended FA Cup final day.

In Italy, their plan is now to finish the current season by 20 August at very latest and kick-off the 2020/21 season at the very start of September.

The Bundesliga are scheduled to finish their season as early as the end of June, now they are up and running. However, the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga are all currently on very similar paths seemingly, with hopes of kicking off again in June.

I have thought for a while that the new season kicking off in early September would be the most likely target and we should know more shortly. All domestic leagues have to inform UEFA by Monday (25 May) at the very latest, how and by when they intend to complete their seasons, or indeed if they are going to end their season prematurely. So I’m sure that will also see details going public from the Premier League and others, as to their own individual plans.

Whilst it has been reported that all 92 Premier League games will be shown on live TV, with those originally not due for live coverage divided between Sky, BT, Amazon and the BBC, no change needed for the FA Cup.

All of the remaining even FA Cup matches would have been shown anyway, with the BBC and BT Sport sharing those rights.

