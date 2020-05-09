News

Gary Neville Q and A brings up Newcastle United takeover and backs deal “I prefer to collaborate and set targets”

Gary Neville has had a question and answer session on Saturday morning.

The Sky Sports pundit taking to Twitter to invite questions.

Predictable many of them featured the other United, however, Gary Neville was also quizzed on the Newcastle United takeover.

Whilst obviously not defending the internal political issues inside Saudi Arabia, the former England defender said he was in favour of the takeover.

No surprise to then see attention seeking journalist Miguel Delaney, who has regularly attacked Newcastle fans for supporting the buyout of Mike Ashley, weighing in, calling Gary Neville ‘naive’ if he thinks sport will have any influence on anything.

Fair play to Neville who hit back at Delaney with ‘It’s very naive to think Sport doesn’t influence change !!’

Newcastle fan Kevin Monaghan:

‘Opinion of the Newcastle takeover(?)’

Gary Neville via Twitter:

“We either adopt a policy of working with nations to improve policies we don’t like or we alienate them until they change to our way (we aren’t perfect ).

“I prefer to collaborate and set targets where they change their ways than not communicate / deal with and not impact them.”

Miguel Delaney on Twitter:

“It’s very naive to think sport will have any influence on this.

“You’re speaking as if the tail will wag the dog. It won’t.

“Saudi Arabia aren’t going into this on some voyage of discovery. It’s the opposite.

“Buying clubs gives an image that allows MBS to run the state as normal.”

Gary Neville:

“It’s very naive to think Sport doesn’t influence change !!”

