Gary Neville comes up with bizarre solution to complete Premier League season

Gary Neville has been one of the more credible football pundits during this virus crisis.

Admittedly the competition isn’t too stiff…

The former Man Utd player has generally spoken intelligently about the challenges, plus in his non-punditry life, he has really impressed when along with his business partners, they have made their hotel in Manchester financed and free for NHS staff.

However, Gary Neville has now lost the plot a little…or maybe a lot.

The cunning plan he has come up with, so that the Premier League can be played out, is quite bizarre.

Neville says that all 20 PL clubs should fly out of the UK and play the remaining 90+ games overseas.

The Sky Sports pundit declaring: ‘There are a couple of hotspots in Europe that haven’t got coronavirus which could handle the Premier League finishing.’

This is quite mad, the idea of moving all 20 squads and all of the other people, TV personnel, match officials and so on, would be colossal.

I know money talks but you would need the other country / countries to accept all of these visitors as well…amongst many other obstacles.

Whilst the UK government have been worse than useless at dealing with the virus challenges (PPE, testing, timing of lockdown measures etc) compared to similar countries, it surely makes far more sense to play the games in England, with every possible measure taken.

Nothing is ever going to be 100% safe workwise (which millions of workers in supermarkets, care homes, food supply chain etc already have to deal with AND we are all going to have deal with sooner or later) and that would include moving the games abroad.

An article on Thursday listed only Kiribati, Lesotho, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, North Korea, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, as countries that haven’t had a single publicly recorded virus case and we can believe North Korea about as much as we can believe China, Trump and indeed…the UK government.

Gary Neville doesn’t name these places that he thinks could handle hosting the PL games safely but clearly it isn’t any of the above for logistic reasons, amongst others.

He appears to be talking about places that have handled the virus better than the UK (which isn’t difficult..) but nowhere would be 100% safe.

Gary Neville speaking to Sky Sports:

“If the Premier League are really serious about delivering the matches that remain in a safe environment they would move it to the two or three spots that are within three or four hours of this country that are coronavirus free.

“They would take the Premier League players, broadcasters and media over, quarantine for a week or two and then deliver it in an environment that has proven it can handle this virus.

“There are a couple of hotspots in Europe that haven’t got coronavirus which could handle the Premier League finishing.

“If they were serious about it and wanted to deliver it with a safe outcome, they could do that.

“In this country I’m not sure they can deliver it with the amount of coronavirus which is around, especially with the amount of movement of it out there and the logistic issues.

“I’m not sure they can deliver what they want to do.”

