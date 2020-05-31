Opinion

‘Football’s coming home – I can’t wait for this first game at St James Park’

Newcastle United playing at St James Park.

A return to some kind of normality.

I know it is not going to be ‘normal’ as we would normally term it to be…but as things stand it is as good as it gets.

I understand that football matches without fans are not the full on experience but that simply isn’t on offer at the moment.

I don’t understand anybody who is saying that there shouldn’t be any games played at all until supporters can be inside the ground.

There could be every chance that it will be 2021 at the earliest when we are all back inside St James Park, even then it might only be some of us. As it is very likely it will be a phased return of supporters, a certain percentage of seats allowed to be filled and then gradually increased.

What good would it do anybody if no matches are played until then?

It isn’t as though it will mean we have less football in the future when fans are allowed back in, due to having games now when supporters aren’t allowed in.

It is all about making the best of it in the meantime.

Either having nothing, or matches behind closed doors? Why would you choose nothing?

I hear people saying that they have found it a waste of time watching the Bundesliga games on TV because of no fans in the stadiums. The reality is that some fans of Premier League clubs have found it boring because it is a league they have zero interest in. I would bet that 99% of them saying this, have never previously watched a full Bundesliga game on BT Sport.

Yes there will be something missing when Premier League clubs are back playing.

However, for tens of thousands of Newcastle fans it will be because they personally are not inside St James Park for the games, rather than fact there is no crowd at all.

These are the nine NUFC Premier League games that remain:

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Newcastle v West Ham

Manchester City v Newcastle

Watford v Newcastle

Newcastle v Tottenham

Brighton v Newcastle

Newcastle v Liverpool

Plus of course we are waiting on news of when Newcastle v Man City in the FA Cup will be played and where, the date looking to be 27 or 28 June with no confirmation of venue.

There are two Premier League games on Wednesday 17 June and then the next weekend a full PL round of matches.

Newcastle playing Sheff Utd if they keep the games in the same order, in one of the slots from Friday 19 June to Sunday 21 June.

Football’s coming home and I can’t wait for this first game at St James Park.

The sooner we get games playing again, I reckon it is a step closer to when eventually we will be allowed back into stadiums.

Playing the games will help safeguard the finances and especially for the clubs below the top tier who rely on the trickle down of cash to survive, which will be essential now beyond doubt.

Enjoy the return of football for what it is, don’t just think of what could / should have been.

