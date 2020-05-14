Opinion

Fans urged to challenge these 3 MPs as they seek to block Newcastle United takeover

I have just read the latest Newcastle United takeover reports about the MPs who have suddenly forgotten about arms deals, property investment and numerous other sporting investments with our prospective new owners.

Instead, they have redefined the word “hypocrite”.

Step forward the not at all honourable MPs: John Nicolson, Karl McCartney and Giles Watling.

I find it abhorrent that they are allowed the privilege of being able to voice their concerns over my football club’s sale while keeping quiet about everything in politics that they should raise issue with, concerning the injustices in our world.

I find it particularly annoying that McCartney dare speak out, given his numerous alleged indiscretions with expenses which resulted in him being investigated by the police and then abusing staff with insulting language. He also voted against same sex marriage interestingly enough.

The other two are just anonymous but have tried to claim the moral high ground too.

Well not with my team they won’t!

The gloves are off.

Here’s a copy of what I sent to these three MPs and their email addresses are below, just in case you would also like to get in touch with them.

Dear

I am writing to voice my anger over your intrusion into the sale of my football club.

Just what exactly gives you the right to suddenly pipe up about its sale and a final relief from the horrendous ownership of Mike Ashley is beyond me?

You haven’t uttered a word about the billions of pounds of arms trade we do with Saudi Arabia.

You haven’t uttered a word about the billions of pounds worth of oil trade we do with Saudi Arabia.

You haven’t uttered a word about the sale of Sheffield United to a Saudi prince.

You didn’t mention the millions of pounds of sponsorship flowing into Manchester United from Saudi Arabia.

I won’t even mention the Saudi business and property investments in our country.

Yet when it comes to the sale of my club you are up in arms.

The word hypocrite springs to mind.

As an MP, you should be more concerned about the current Corvid-19 crisis and what you can do to help.

You might also like to consider the amazing investment that it could bring to a deprived area of the UK rather than if somebody can watch a game for free.

Yours sincerely

(You can contact them at the following email addresses)

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

