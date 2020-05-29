News

FA Cup schedule of dates to be announced Friday for Newcastle United

Following a meeting of the FA on Thursday 21 May, it was revealed that The Football Association were still totally committed to completing this season’s FA Cup competition.

The FA’s chief executive Mark Bullingham met with FA Council members and The Mail said their information was that the intention remains to play out these remaining FA Cup games.

Bullingham was reported to have told the FA Council that the intention is for the quarter-finals to be played at the usual club stadiums, rather than neutral ones. These quarter-finals would be fitted in during midweek between Premier League matches, if / when football kicks off again.

The Mail adding though that the final three matches have been approved to be played at Wembley – FA Cup Semi-Finals and the Final behind closed doors at the national stadium.

Now BBC Sport’s Ian Dennis has given an update and says we will hear today when the FA Cup matches will be scheduled.

Dennis states that dates for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be announced and he understands the 2020 FA Cup final will be given a date of Saturday 1 August.

Thursday of course saw confirmation that the Premier League is now planned to kick off again on Wednesday 17 June, with Newcastle set to play their first match on the following weekend.

All 92 Premier League matches will be shown on live TV with at least 29 of them free to air for everybody, 25 of the free to air ones on Sky Sports and four on the BBC.

The final seven FA Cup matches were already set to be shown on live TV with BT Sport and the BBC sharing the rights.

Those four quarter-finals set to be given a date today are:

Leicester v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Man City

Norwich v Manchester United

Sheff United v Arsenal

