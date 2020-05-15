Opinion

Everything Newcastle fans need to know about Borussia Monchengladbach as we give them our support…

With the Bundesliga set to be the first major league in Europe to resume football this weekend, the eyes of football fans around the world will be on the matches as we attempt to scratch our football itch for the first time in months.

Many fans will simply watch the games as neutrals but following some fun on Twitter earlier this week, many Newcastle fans are choosing to throw their allegiance behind Borussia Monchengladbach.

If, like me, you are going to support them over the next few weeks, here’s what you need to know.

History

Formed in 1900, Borussia Monchengladbach are one of the most successful teams in German history with five Bundesliga titles to their name. They are three time winners of the German Cup and have won the UEFA Cup twice.

The most successful period in their history was during the 1970s when they dominated German football and were a significant force in Europe. All five of their league titles were won between 1970 and 1977, plus they were runners up in the European Cup in 1976-77. They won the UEFA Cup in 1975 and 1979 and were runners up in 1973 and 1980.

Although their trophy drought doesn’t extend as long as Newcastle’s, they haven’t won a major trophy since winning their third German Cup in 1995, though they did win the German second division in 2008.

Their record appearance holder is German great Berti Vogts who represented the club during his entire career, playing 526 matches in all competitions, scoring 42 goals. He was a key part of the team that enjoyed success in the 1970s, also winning the European Championship and World Cup with West Germany in 1972 and 1974. Vogts would also go on to lead Germany to success a manager at Euro 96, knocking out England in the semi-finals of the competition.

Their record goalscorer is Jupp Heynckes who scored 290 goals for the club across two spells for the club and was also part of the great team of the 1970s. Following his retirement he established himself as a top class manager, winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Manager

They are currently managed by Marco Rose, who is in his first season with the club. Prior to managing Borussia Monchengladbach, he had spent two seasons with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, winning back to back league titles and one Austrian Cup in 2019.

Key Player

Their best player this season has been Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who has been one of the league’s best goalkeepers since joining Monchengladbach in 2014. He has been a key part of their rise to fourth place this season, making more saves than any other keeper in the league (89).

How are they doing in 2019-20?

Before Covid-19 suspended football across Europe, Borussia were enjoying an excellent season. Currently in fourth place in the league, they are just six points behind league leaders, Bayern Munich, with nine fixtures still to play.

Borussia Monchengladbach came flying out of the blocks at the start of the season winning 10 of their first 14 league games, including a home victory over Bayern Munich, seeing them top the table from 6 October to 15 December.

However, since then their form has stuttered. Since beating Bayern Munich they have won only five of their last 11 league fixtures, losing three and drawing three.

Their main disadvantage compared to their rivals is that they don’t have a natural goalscorer. Their top goalscorer in all competitions is Frenchman Marcus Thuram with 10, though he has only six league goals to his name. Monchengladbach’s top goalscorers in league competition is German Lars Stindl and Frenchman Alassane Pléa (who Newcastle were linked with before he moved to Germany) who both have eight goals apiece.

Marco Rose’s men have a relatively kind run of fixtures to the end of the season, with their biggest test an away match against Bayern Munich on 12 June. Given their current points deficit, that looks like a game that they simply must win if they are to have any chance of topping the table come the end of the season.

Players in common

Newcastle and Borussia Monchengladbach have a couple of players in common.

The first of these is Luuk De Jong, who endured an ill-fated loan spell during the 2013-14 season, making 12 appearances for Newcastle and failing to trouble the scorers. He played for Monchengladbach for a season and a half before joining Newcastle, making 45 appearances and scoring eight goals.

After his poor loan spell at St James Park, Borussia sold him to PSV Eindhoven, where he would score 112 goals in 204 games and win three Dutch league titles. He currently plays for Sevilla in Spain.

Another player who has represented both teams is Australian centre back Craig Moore, who spent the 2004-05 season in Germany, playing 14 times, before spending two seasons with Newcastle.

The two sides have never met in competitive action but did play a pre-season friendly in 2015 at St James Park with the German side winning 1-0.

(With the Bundeliga kicking off on Saturday, at 5.30pm it is Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach, all remaining Bundesliga matches are live on BT Sport)

