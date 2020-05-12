News

Emergence of new documents could halt Newcastle United takeover – Report

It is now reported that the emergence of new documents could block the Newcastle United takeover.

Breaking the story is The Guardian, who say that the Premier League have now been presented with a new set of legal documents, which they claim may be able to prevent the Saudi PIF bid succeeding.

The issue once again relates to an attempt to establish a defined link between the Saudi regime and the pirate TV BeoutQ platform streaming service which has offered illegal access to sporting events, including the Premier League.

The newspaper report says that at the very least, these new documents will mean any announcement of a Newcastle United takeover will by delayed, as the Premier League’s legal team look at this alleged new information.

The claims of Saudi involvement in facilitating TV piracy have been running since 2017, so sceptics / cynics would no doubt question why compelling new evidence would emerge so late in the day, both in terms of the Newcastle United takeover AND especially the TV piracy issue itself.

The Saudis have always denied any link to the BeoutQ piracy and personally, I would find it very difficult to believe that they wouldn’t have progressed the takeover to this stage, unless they felt they had a watertight case against any TV piracy claims affecting the Newcastle deal.

In their report, The Guardian say that ‘sources close to the deal’ have now told them that they see no possible chance of this TV piracy interfering whatsoever with the Newcastle United takeover and that they are still ‘very hopeful’ that the takeover will get confirmation from the Premier League this week.

Adding that the only potential short delay could possibly happen due to the big issue of the Premier League trying to plan for restarting the 2019/20 season.

It is understandable that Newcastle fans will feel anxious after Mike Ashley having pretended he was willing to sell the club these past 12 years but for me, I think that this is the real deal and we will see new owners in place, certainly before this month is out.

I don’t claim to have inside information but I do 100% believe that as well as a willing buyer, we at last also have a willing seller, plus even the biggest cynics seem to accept that agreement has been reached to sell the club, with only Premier League confirmation needed now.

With all the media glare on the deal, I always envisaged the Premier League would take plenty of time before announcing any decision. As well as doing the right thing(s), they all need to be seen to be doing this, which includes not appearing to ‘rush’ to confirm approval of the takeover.

