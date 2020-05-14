Transfer Rumours

Edinson Cavani speaks out on his future following speculation linking him to Newcastle United and others

Edinson Cavani has been talking about his next move.

This follows speculation linking him to Newcastle United and a number of other clubs.

Whilst things are more complicated for players elsewhere with plans for their seasons to restart, in the case of Cavani it is a lot simpler.

The French government forced Ligue 1 to end their season early and the PSG striker sees his current deal end in just over six weeks time, so it leaves him free to concentrate on what he should decide about his future.

Obviously there would be no transfer fee as a free agent this summer but no doubt you would be talking about an astronomical wage deal. With Newcastle United’s cash rich imminent takeover, it has led to them being included in the list of possible destinations for Cavani.

Speaking now about his situation, Cavani says he has spoken a lot with his people about which club he should sign a contract with next, claiming he still hasn’t decided whether he will stay at PSG or go elsewhere. However, after six years as automatic first choice and 134 goals in Ligue 1, the now 33 year old Cavani only made seven league starts this past season, scoring just the four Ligue 1 goals.

In the Champions League it is a similar story, 46 starts and 29 goals in six years, but only one CL start and one goal in 2019/20.

It definitely looks time for Cavani to move on.

One thing the Uruguayan striker is sure about, he doesn’t want to keep playing beyond the point where he can do himself justice.

Obviously a lot of nonsense in the media regarding Newcastle United and especially newspapers shamelessly making up stories about NUFC already talking to potential star signings for next season and even claiming deals are done in some cases, despite not even a completed takeover yet! So is Cavani a possibility for St James Park?

I just can’t see it. He has been a brilliant striker but realistically, he probably has only one, possibly two, seasons left at the top.

After a decade of competing for honours at the very top with PSG and Napoli, European football every single year, why on earth would he be coming to Newcastle?

I can understand to an extent if the media claim a younger star player could be sold a move to Newcastle on the basis of sign a five year contract and by year three we could be competing for trophies and playing in the Champions League, if everything works out…

However, with a couple of seasons at the most, Newcastle can’t offer Cavani even Europa League football and we all know this is a long-term project, especially when having to still fit in with FFP rules.

I could well see Cavani wanting to give the Premier League a try after Serie A and Ligue 1 BUT surely he will look for a club that will be able to give him a chance of more trophies and ongoing CL football.

Plenty of top clubs will be happy to pay him the necessary wages and set to turn 34 during next season (February 2021), maybe he will look to play somewhere that he won’t be expected to play every week, more of a luxury player who can be used more sparingly and effectively.

Not what Newcastle surely need as they look to start this bounce back from 13 years of Mike Ashley neglect.

Edinson Cavani speaking to the official PSG magazine:

“My career will last for maybe several years still, here or elsewhere, I don’t know.

“I have spoken about it a lot with my entourage.

“I have always said that I would like to quit football, rather than football quitting me.

“I would really like to finish having given everything.

“To get to that point where I would say, ‘Guys, this is the point where I have to go.’

“I don’t want life to lead me to play when I wouldn’t be capable of giving my best.

“The day will come where it will be obvious that the time has come to move on to something else.”

