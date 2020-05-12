Opinion

Do you think Mike Ashley will still own Newcastle United when the 2020/21 season starts? Vote now

We are asking the big Mike Ashley question today.

Do you think Mike Ashley will still own Newcastle United when the 2020/21 season starts?

The deal is widely reported to be now with the Premier League for them to carry out their checks.

However, nerves are now fraying with it now approaching five weeks since the Premier League were passed the various papers by Mike Ashley and the bidders.

It is natural for all Newcastle United fans to be cynical and/or sceptical, as we have been here so many times before, only for the reports/claims/bids to fade away.

As far back as 2008, Mike Ashley told Newcastle fans that they could stop protesting as he promised to sell NUFC as soon as possible. Little wonder that 12 years on, so many supporters don’t know whether to truly believe it will happen this time.

Although the worries now are mainly regarding whether this Saudi financed bid could be blocked for some reason.

So what do you believe will happen? Please vote now.