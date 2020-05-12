News

Danny Rose not keen on playing for Newcastle soon ‘I don’t give a f.ck about the nation’s morale, bro’

An interesting new interview with Danny Rose.

The interview on Monday night saw the Newcastle United loan player taking to don.emusic on Instagram live.

One thing for sure that the interview tells us, Newcastle United have lost all / any control on player interaction with the media.

Usually interviews with any NUFC player are approved in advance by the club, as well as guidelines on content of any interview overseen and agreed in advance by the club.

Maybe Mike Ashley furloughing so many Newcastle United staff, including the media department, wasn’t a great idea for the club as well as the taxpayer.

In the interview, Danny Rose talked about the plan to bring back football in June to complete the 2019/20 season.

The Premier League and all 20 individual clubs desperate to get the remaining games played out, to avoid the serious financial issues Ligue 1 clubs now face after the French government forced the end of their 2019/20 season prematurely, with all legal challenges from a number of unhappy clubs reportedly set to come.

The French government is totally at odds with those of the four countries with the biggest leagues, as they all support the return of football as soon as it is viable to do so.

La Liga squads are back training and Serie A squads have now been given the green light to train from Monday (18 May), in advance of games restarting.

The UK government are equally keen to see football return and yesterday said that as from 1 June, sport would be allowed behind closed doors in the UK, provided that the virus situation at the time didn’t prevent it. The weekend of Saturday 13 June has been widely reported as the date the Premier League have been provisionally working toward.

Danny Rose maybe not too impressed with the idea…’The government’s saying bring football back because it’s going to boost the nation’s morale. I don’t give a f.ck about the nation’s morale, bro.’

The England and Newcastle star adding: ‘Like, there’s people’s lives are at risk, so, do you know what I mean. Like, football shouldn’t even be spoke about coming back until the numbers have dropped, like massively. No, it’s b.llocks.’

The reality of course for millions and millions of people, so many of them in low paid / minimum wage jobs, is that they have never stopped working, their financial real life reality is that they have to work to look after themselves and their families.

Plus of course the government message is now that millions more people need to return to work if they can, particularly in construction and manufacturing.

Some football players have attracted derision, seeming to think they are some special category of worker, who shouldn’t have to go back to work and yet continue to pick up massive wages for doing nothing.

Premier League players are in such a privileged position and any return to playing would see them have the benefit of the very best medical care and precautions, including repeated testing. Then playing / working in the open air for a limited number of hours in a controlled environment, as compared to those in industries such as shops, food supply chain, manufacturing and so on, who won’t have the benefit of all the above medical support and who could be in contact with up to thousands of other people in their working weeks.

Of course, it will only be when we get to the crunch, that we will see if any / many players will refuse to play and still expect to pick up their usual massive wage packets.

Danny Rose appearing to give us an idea of when Newcastle United are set to return to training: ‘We’ll see but yeah I’m supposed to go back…I think I’m getting tested on Friday, so we will just have to wait and see.’

So sounds like testing for NUFC players and coaching staff at the end of this week, with likely a return to training as from Monday possibly.

