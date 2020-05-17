News

Craig Bellamy talks about the players he room shared with when at Newcastle United and Liverpool

Craig Bellamy has been looking back on his career and the players he shared a room with in hotels ahead of matches.

The former Newcastle striker says that when he moved to St James Park he roomed with Nobby Solano.

An arrangement that Craig Bellamy says was ideal, as he (Bellamy) loved to stay up late watching TV, whilst the Peruvian loved his kip and would just sleep right through it.

When Solano left Newcastle, the Welsh international says that things went downhill, having to share with Lee Bowyer instead.

Craig Bellamy saying that the big problem was Bowyer very noisily grinding his teeth in his sleep, loud enough to wake Bellamy despite taking a sleeping tablet. The one-time NUFC striker saying he would threaten to throw a glass of water over Lee Bowyer if he woke him up, which frequently happened, and he did indeed carry out his threat a number of times.

No mention though of Craig Bellamy ever sharing with Alan Shearer…

Maybe the most interesting though, is Craig Bellamy talking about when he was at Liverpool under Rafa Benitez.

Giving an insight into how much detail Rafa put into things and indeed did things differently to others, Bellamy says that Rafa didn’t allow players to have a regular teammate they shared with. Instead, changing it on a match to match basis and often the identity of who you shared with, giving you a big hint as to whether you would be starting in next day’s match.

Craig Bellamy talking to Sky Sports about rooming with players when he was at Newcastle and Liverpool:

Newcastle United:

“I had Solano, Nolberto Solano, for a bit (at Newcastle).

“Not just a great guy, he was good to room with.

“He loved the sleep.

“You know, I like to watch telly late and it wouldn’t bother him, he’d go to sleep and so he was the perfect roommate.

“Then he went and Lee Bowyer came in (starts laughing).

“He had a real annoying habit where one or two in the morning he used to grind his teeth when he was asleep, really loud and wake you up.

“He warned me about it but I used to take a sleeping tablet every night in a hotel as I struggled to sleep the night before a game.

“So imagine being on a sleeping tablet, the noise he had to be making to wake me up.

“I used to leave a glass of water to the side and I said, if you wake me up this is going over you.

“So it would be two or three in the morning and he would be grinding his teeth away and I’d just throw the water straight over him.”

At Liverpool:

“Rafa Benitez used to designate who you would be with, never assigned just the one person.

“So you sort of got a good reflection of the team as well.

“If you were rooming with Dirk Kuyt you had a good chance of starting, if it was certain other players then you knew you were going to be on the bench.

“So he used to give away a little bit of his team the night before.”

