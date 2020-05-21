News

Confirmed that Serie A could have only 12 days between 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons

Along with the Premier League and La Liga, Serie A have been targeting a return to playing football on the weekend of Saturday 13 June.

All three leagues have the squads back in training now and playing catch up with the Bundeliga, who kicked off successfully last weekend and are scheduled to finish their season by the end of June, so long as no major obstacles present themselves.

Whether any or all of the other three major European leagues actually manages to start on that weekend (13 June) remains to be seen.

However, what we do know is that they along with all other European leagues need to inform UEFA by Monday (25 May) at the very latest, as to what their plan is to finish the season, or indeed whether they are going to simply end their seasons now prematurely.

Ligue 1 (and Ligue 2) have massive problems after the French government forced them to end the season early, costing the clubs hundreds of millions of pounds in penalties / compensation, plus three clubs are taking legal action due to decisions made on the final league tables, affecting Champions League qualification, promotion and relegation.

If Serie A and / or La Liga also failed to finish their seasons they would face even bigger financial losses, whilst the Premier League would be the most severe of all.

The Italian football federation have now announced a deadline of 20 August 2020 when all 2019/20 matches need to have been completed, with then the 2020/21 season kicking off on 1 September. This raises the possibility of as little as 12 days between this season ending and the new one starting.

The Premier League have followed the Bundesliga plan of a player self-isolating if testing positive for the virus but Serie A have a major problem.

As things stand they are still trying to convince the Italian government’s to change their insistence that if a player tests positive, the whole squad must go into quarantine for 14 days. The Serie A clubs are also trying to overturn the government insistence that each squad has to have a training camp in complete isolation, before the league restarts.

An interesting few days lie ahead as with all leagues having to inform UEFA of their restart plans by Monday at the latest, we will surely see the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga all make their plans /dates public too.

‘Italy’s football federation (FIGC) has set 20 August as the deadline for finishing the season, with the new campaign starting on 1 September.

The current season has been on pause since mid-March because of coronavirus but the FIGC still intends to finish the top three divisions.

There are still 12 rounds of matches remaining in Serie A, while four other games are also outstanding.

The federation also announced that if any of the top three divisions should restart and then stop again, a shorter alternative of a play-off would have to be devised.

However, if it was not possible to complete the season even with play-offs, it would implement a coefficient system.

Serie C presents the biggest challenge as it features 60 clubs, divided into three regional groups, with many in difficult financial situations.’

