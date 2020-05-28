News

Confirmed at least 25 of the 92 remaining Premier League matches will be shown on live TV ‘free to air’

An official statement (see below) from Sky Sports saying that of the 64 games they have the rights to, 25 of them will be available to those who don’t pay for Sky live football coverage.

All 92 remaining matches will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime, as per the official Premier League statement also released on Thursday.

The 25 games that Sky Sports will show live to all, look set to be added to for sure by the BBC games, as well as surely some of the BT Sport matches as well. As for Amazon Prime, no idea with the games they have been allocated, in terms of whether any will be free to view.

Sky Sports official statement:

Sky CEO and EVP, UK and Europe, Stephen van Rooyen said: “The return of live sport is a big moment for the country, and we want the nation to join us. Sky has partnered with the Premier League clubs for nearly thirty years, and the strength of our partnership has never been more important. Our commitment to showing 25 matches ‘free to air’ for the first time in the history of Sky Sports recognises the unique times we are in, and our desire to play our part.

“We have developed some terrific new innovations to give football fans the very best experience of watching live sport, when going to the match with family and friends isn’t possible, and we look forward to sharing these with football fans shortly.”

Rob Webster, managing director of Sky Sports, said: “Sky Sports strives to be sport’s best partner, and our desire to connect football fans to more of what they love has never been stronger. We can’t wait to bring football back for the nation.”

Premier League official statement:

‘Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, postponed due to the Carabao Cup final, will now take place on 17 June, followed by a full match round beginning on Friday 19 June.

Due to COVID-19, matches will take place behind closed doors.

All matches shown live in UK

Shareholders also approved a proposal that would see all 92 remaining matches broadcast live in the UK by the League’s existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said:

“Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June.

“But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.

“Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

“The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters.

“It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

“We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season.”

The planned kick-off times in the UK for live matches will also differ from the traditional times.

Scheduled kick-off times

Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Friday 20:00

Saturday 12:30, 15:00, 17:30; 20:00

Sunday 12:00, 14:00, 16:30; 19:00

Monday 20:00

Midweek matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Tuesday 18:00; 20:00

Wednesday 18:00; 20:00

Thursday 18:00; 20:00

