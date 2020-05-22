News

Childhood fan Dimitar Berbatov says Gareth Bale could consider Newcastle move if these things happen

With the media (and some Newcastle fans) playing the game of which players could arrive after a takeover, Gareth Bale has been repeatedly mentioned.

Of course, the media have gone a lot further that, a lot of embarrassing claims of talks with the player already ongoing and indeed, some claiming they ‘know’ it is a done deal, set to be announced as soon as the takeover is etc etc.

There are a number of angles to the story, with indeed whether despite the seemingly imminent Saudi PIF financial power, Newcastle could even afford this type of deal in the summer. Still a hefty transfer fee for any club and even more so probably, matching or bettering the wages of one of the very top paid players in the world.

For starters of course, to have a chance of signing any player, they need to want to come to your club.

So what would be the attraction of Newcastle United to Gareth Bale?

Well for starters, the Welshman turns 31 in July, so realistically we are looking at probably three years maximum he will be playing at somewhere near his best. As well as of course no resale value for Newcastle at the end of any contract, why would Gareth Bale himself come to a club that can’t even offer Europa League football (unless Newcastle win the FA Cup…) until he is 32, at the earliest?

Dimitar Berbatov has been talking about the next move for Gareth Bale and he says that surely if at all possible, the player will stay at Real Madrid unless he feels he has to leave.

If he wants regular football then you would assume Gareth Bale will leave, after playing 2,269 and 2,352 minutes of first team football the past two seasons, he has only managed 1,161 this season, only 11 La Liga starts and a measly one in the Champions League.

Berbatov was a childhood Newcastle fan of course but says: ‘…with all due respect, you cannot compare Newcastle with Real Madrid. If Newcastle want to get Gareth Bale, they need to show him that they are building something.’

The former Man Utd and Spurs player saying that Newcastle need to first appoint a credible top manager and be able to tell Gareth Bale which other players are being targeted, before he could even consider a move.

Dimitar Berbatov quotes via Goal:

“Every time Gareth Bale is mentioned it is a case of will he leave Real Madrid, will he stay, is he playing, is he scoring, is he playing golf, why is he playing golf?

“It’s tiring and in my opinion, he has his agent, his family, his surroundings and if they think that Madrid is the right place for him then he will stay, it doesn’t matter what anyone else says.

“Many people think he needs to leave Madrid and some of the supporters want him to leave, but I think he likes it there and if that is the case that is all that will matter to him.

“Personally, I want to see him play more, score more and produce the performances like he has done in the past. If you are not appreciated where you are, then you go somewhere else.

“At Real Madrid his goals to games ratio has been really impressive and some of the goals he has scored during his time there have been amazing, the type of goals that average players cannot score.

“Look at that goal he scored in the Champions League final against Liverpool – it speaks volumes for the quality he has. You can know a lot about a player by the type of goals they score and the goals that Bale has scored really tell me that he has a lot of quality.

“There have been a lot of reports about Newcastle possibly signing Bale, he has been at Real Madrid for some time now, he has won so many trophies and he is appreciated around the world for the football he plays. But with all due respect, you cannot compare Newcastle with Real Madrid.

“If Newcastle want to get Gareth Bale, they need to show him that they are building something. The player needs somebody with whom he can connect and that might mean they have to get a new coach.

“If Newcastle appoint Mauricio Pochettino, then OK, great start, but then they need to tell him what other players they are going to sign. If he sees all that and he likes what he sees, maybe he will consider it, but for me, I think he will stay at Real Madrid.”

