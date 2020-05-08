News

Bundesliga and La Liga have now announced dates when football restarts and plans – Premier League next?

English football fans will be able to watch live top level football next weekend, however, it will be the stars of the Bundesliga and not Premier League on show.

Following Angela Merekel confirming that the Bundesliga could now restart, the league had a meeting yesterday (Thursday) to agree the final details.

The remaining 2019/2020 fixtures will kick off again on Saturday 16 May and then are scheduled to run through to Saturday 27 June.

Next weekend will see the following fixtures played:

Saturday 16 May

2.30pm

Dortmund v Schalke, RB Leipzig v Freiburg, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn, Augsburg v Wolfsburg

5.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday 17 May

2.30pm

FC Köln v Mainz

5pm

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

Monday 18 May

7.30pm:

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

BT Sport have the rights to the Bundesliga so customers in the UK will definitely be able to see at least some of these matches on live TV (timings above are UK ones). However, it is reported that BT Sport could make the games free to view for all in the UK, not jut restricted to their current susbscribers.

The timing of the planned Bundesliga match schedule means they could avoid the issue of player contracts set to end on 30 June, just so long as matches are played as planned. Outstanding 2019/20 cup matches are also understood to be set to be played out within this timeframe.

All the Bundesliga games will be staged behind closed doors of course and there is a comprehensive plan in place, including regular testing.

Unlike the reported plan to play Premier League games at neutral stadiums, German clubs will play at their usual own home grounds.

Meanwhile, La Liga are also now working to a planned restart date and plan.

Spanish clubs saw their squads return to training today, as they work towards playing again.

The La Liga season is now scheduled to restart on Saturday 20 June and hopefully finish on Sunday 26 July, their games also will be without fans present.

It is the Leganes manager Javier Aguirre who has revealed La Liga plans in an interview with Marca Claro MVS:

“We already have a start date for the league, on June 20, we will start La Liga and in five weeks we will be officially finished, on July 26.

“It will be played on Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, over 11 dates.

“La Liga have just informed us officially and I am very happy about this, because we already have training scheduled.”

As for the Premier League, Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Sunday that the PL clubs can now prepare to complete their 2019/20 season. With Premier League clubs meeting on Monday to reach and then announce agreement on a plan of when and how they will restart.

Despite the neglect and sheer incompetence of the UK government’s handling of the virus crisis, it isn’t expected to prevent backing this weekend for Premier League football to return.

At least a month of training would be needed first, so mid-June would be the very earliest when we could potentially see Premier League football return.

All eyes next weekend on the Bundesliga to see how they get on.

