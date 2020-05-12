News

BT Sport announce big news on UK coverage of Bundesliga matches

The remaining 2019/2020 fixtures of the Bundesliga season will kick off again on Saturday (16 May) and are then scheduled to run through to and complete on Saturday 27 June.

Each of the 18 Bundesliga teams has nine or 10 league matches to play in order to complete the season.

The Premier League looking on with interest as to what lessons can be learnt, with mid-June the very earliest football might return in England.

The Bundesliga has nine matches (see below) spread over this coming weekend and BT Sport is broadcasting all of them live, over various channels.

What is more, the big news from BT Sport is that they will show every single Bundesliga match on live TV until the end of the season as well.

There had been claims of BT Sport set to make games free to view but no sign of that so far, football fans needing to have the usual kind of paying access to their channels.

This is how the Bundesliga table looks now, as the season is set to restart behind closed doors, at the usual home and away venues.

On Monday, Borussia Monchengladbach made a play via social media to try and get the ‘support’ of Newcastle fans for the rest of the season, this a reaction to the official Sunderland Twitter account declaring Mackem support for FC Koln.

All games live. See you soon… pic.twitter.com/Bea2OhoYeX — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) May 12, 2020

Here are this weekend’s Bundesliga actual kick-off times in full (UK times):

Saturday 16 May

2.30pm

Dortmund v Schalke, RB Leipzig v Freiburg, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn, Augsburg v Wolfsburg

5.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday 17 May

2.30pm

FC Köln v Mainz

5pm

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

Monday 18 May

7.30pm:

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

