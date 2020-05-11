News

Borussia Monchengladbach make their play for Newcastle United fans support as Bundesliga restarts

Borussia Monchengladbach have reached out to Newcastle fans.

Whilst Premier League clubs are arguing about neutral stadiums and all selfishly trying to look after themselves and even attempting to ban relegation when it comes to those towards the bottom…

In Germany the Bundesliga are set to kick off next weekend.

The remaining 2019/2020 fixtures will kick off again on Saturday 16 May and then are scheduled to run through to Saturday 27 June.

Ahead of the Bundesliga restart, the official Sunderland Twitter account posting this:

Ahead of the return of @Bundesliga_EN, we have teamed up with @fckoeln_en to back the Billy Goats throughout the remainder of their campaign… 👊🔴⚪️#redwhiteandköln — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 10, 2020

In response, Borussia Monchengladbach reaching out to Newcastle fans:

There are nine rounds of matches remaining (as well as cup games) and this is how the table currently looks (18 clubs so just 34 league games):

As you can see ‘we’ are in fourth on 49 points, only two points off second and six off the top, with the Mackems (FC Koln) in 10th on 32 points.

On the basis of first come first served, I am happy to lend my support to Borussia Monchengladbach as I lie on my sofa next weekend.

BT Sport have the rights to the Bundesliga so customers in the UK will definitely be able to see at least some of these matches on live TV (timings below are UK ones for the weekend coming). However, it is reported that BT Sport could make the games free to view for all in the UK, not just restricted to their current subscribers. Details are awaited.

‘Our’ match is the only one currently scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday so I’m guessing should definitely be on live TV in the UK, Borussia Monchengladbach away to 12th placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Come on The Foals! (Borussia Monchengladbach nickname ‘Die Fohlen)

Next weekend will see the following fixtures played:

Saturday 16 May

2.30pm

Dortmund v Schalke

RB Leipzig v Freiburg

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn

Augsburg v Wolfsburg

5.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday 17 May

2.30pm

FC Köln v Mainz

5pm

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

Monday 18 May

7.30pm:

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

The timing of the planned Bundesliga match schedule means they could avoid the issue of player contracts set to end on 30 June, just so long as matches are played as planned. Outstanding 2019/20 cup matches are also understood to be set to be played out within this timeframe.

All the Bundesliga games will be staged behind closed doors of course and there is a comprehensive plan in place, including regular testing.

Unlike the reported plan to play Premier League games at neutral stadiums, German clubs will play at their usual own home grounds.

All eyes next weekend on the Bundesliga to see how they get on.

