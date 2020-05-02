News

Bizarre claims from Temuri Ketbaia on salaries new Newcastle United owners will have to pay

Temuri Ketsbaia will be remembered for two things at Newcastle United.

Attacking an advertising hoarding at St James Park after scoring at the Gallowgate End.

More importantly, after coming on as a sub he scored a goal in the final minute of extra time in Croatia Zagreb after coming on as a sub, back in August 1997.

That goal qualified Newcastle for the group stages of the Champions League and the next month he was a late sub at St James Park and helped NUFC see out their 3-2 win over Barcelona, the first group game of six.

Now, for some reason, Temuri Ketsbaia has been giving his expert opinion on the imminent Newcastle United takeover.

His big contribution to the debate, is that when it comes to signing good players, the new NUFC owners would: ‘maybe have to pay him double for his signature.’

Ketsbaia’s reasoning is that the good players all want to live in London. So (according to him) you have to bribe them with extra cash to live / play elsewhere, twice as much…

I’m sure this will come as news to Kyle Walker (Spurs to Man City), Robin van Persie (Arsenal to Man Utd), Juan Mata (Chelsea to Man Utd) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal to Liverpool).

Surely the reality is that players first of all will gauge how ambitious and successful a club is, or at least the players you would want at your club anyway.

The salary thing is a given, in that you have to pay the going rate. At least match what other clubs are willing to pay. The idea that players would have to be paid double money to come to Newcastle is nonsensical.

Players have year in year out signed for the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool, not because they got paid twice as much as playing for Arsenal or Charlton…it is because they have had a chance to win stuff. If you include the current season and Liverpool’s impending title win, of the last 49 top tier titles, only 10 have been won by London clubs, only 3 of the last 14. So if all of these top players have been insisting on going to London clubs, it hasn’t paid off too well for them.

Manchester City didn’t attract top players, now they have no problem.

You even look at Leicester, by showing ambition they have attracted some great players and I’m pretty sure don’t have to pay them double money.

If a player was only wanting to play for a London club, you would have to question if you would want them anyway.

Particularly if players have kids, why would they be desperate to live in the centre of London anyway. I’m guessing vast majority would rather live in a greener setting. This will surely be even more the case as we go forward with the virus situation, surely living in a less built up area would be a big positive.

In these days of top players able to afford to use private planes, living north of Newcastle you could probably be up and away flying on a holiday break or to visit family less than 30 minute after leaving your house.

Ironically, Temuri Ketsbaia himself says how much he loved living in Newcastle and whilst I know he wasn’t a top player, I’m sure the lure of a Newcastle United ran with ambition would at least then enable you to get many players to at least take an interest and then potentially come for a look around, with plenty of us confident they would like what they see.

We want better players and with the fanbase and ambitious new owners, no reason why ever increasingly better players couldn’t be attracted, as the club becomes ever more successful on the pitch.

Temuri Ketsbaia talking to The Sun:

“It’s much easier for a club from London.

“If you want the best players, sure they want to earn the big money, but they want to live in London.

“If you want to bring a player to Newcastle, you maybe have to pay him double for his signature.

“This is what the new owners will face. But if you’ve got the money, why not? Sure they could challenge again for the title.

“Newcastle is a huge club. They get 50,000 every game they play. It should be easy to build a team, because you need that support.

“If they also now have the money to go with it, it’s a unique situation.

“I loved living in Newcastle. I’m just happy it looks like they’ve finally found someone who’s going to put the money up to get them challenging again.”

“I got a call saying they were interested. I said sure, if you’re interested, come to Athens and we’ll talk. They said we’re already here.

“I was amazed. The chairman was there, the technical directors. Four or five people. We talked in the hotel and signed there and then. It was the easiest deal I ever made.

“There was some great players at the club then. They were challenging Manchester United for the title.

“If Leicester can win the league and challenge for the Champions League, that tells us football is a question of management. It isn’t only about money. You have to run the club in the right way, too.”

