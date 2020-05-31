News

BBC Sport viewers rank 3 Newcastle United matches in top 5 greatest ever Premier League games

Which are the greatest Premier League games ever?

In the 28 years worth of matches, which is the one at the very top?

BBC Sport asked people who view their website to rank a short list of 13.

As ‘one or two’ people like to remind us, Newcastle fans haven’t seen many trophies in recent years.

However, we have seen some brilliant players and yes, brilliant teams at times.

NUFC have also been involved in some cracking games.

So much so that BBC Sport visitors have ranked three Newcastle games in the very top five greatest Premier League games ever.

A win, a draw and a defeat for Newcastle feature and predictably it is that defeat which is ranked at the very very top…

The three Newcastle United matches that BBC Sport viewers ranked in the top five, with comments from Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, then the full list of greatest Premier League games from 1 to 13:

1. Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle (3 April 1996)

Alan Shearer:

“Newcastle had that 12-point lead over Manchester United in January but they were chipping away at it. It was a game Newcastle had to get something from and it had everything.

“It was so significant because Kevin Keegan was never going to change the way he wanted his team to play football. It was all-out attack, and I wasn’t at the club, but I could understand that philosophy. He wanted to entertain the fans.”

Ian Wright:

“It was such an entertaining game and it was ideal to watch for a neutral. Newcastle played brilliantly and when they scored you thought they would go, but it’s Anfield, and the thing with Liverpool and their fans is they never give up on their team. You are always up against it. Newcastle played how they would play and it was like a basketball game.

“I genuinely felt for Keegan. It’s an iconic moment in the Premier League and his reaction made you think it was over.”

4. Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal (5 February 2011)

Alan Shearer:

“Arsenal were 4-0 up at half-time and you can imagine the moans and groans from the crowd. In the second half, Arsenal went down to 10 men, and Newcastle got one, then another one and another one.

“The crowd were going mad and then, of all people, Cheick Tiote hit it with his left peg – the strike was unbelievable. He had been at the club for seven years, making 139 appearances, and it was his only league goal, and what a goal!”

Ian Wright:

“I remember being at home watching it. Joey Barton played exactly how you want someone to play at 4-0 down with the crowd against you. He was getting involved in everything, he scored the penalty and you started to feel uncomfortable in your chair.

“We [Arsenal] couldn’t keep them out and the Newcastle fans roared them to the draw.”

5. Newcastle 5-0 Man Utd (20 October 1996)

Alan Shearer:

“It was unbelievable because Manchester United had smacked us in the Charity Shield a few months earlier, and the atmosphere going into the game was special. It was Manchester United v Newcastle United and Sir Alex Ferguson v Kevin Keegan. Some of the goals that were scored, and the atmosphere, was unbelievable.

“It’s not often you get to give Manchester United a good seeing to. It was almost the perfect performance.”

2. Man City 3-2 QPR (13 May 2012)

3. Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal (21 April 2009)

6. Tottenham 3-5 Man Utd (29 September 2001)

7. Man Utd 4-3 Man City (21 September 2009)

8. Leeds 4-3 Liverpool (4 November 2000)

9. Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool (5 May 2014)

10. Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd (9 November 1997)

11. Everton 3-2 Wimbledon (7 May 1994)

12. Arsenal 2-4 Man Utd (1 February 2005)

13. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (2 May 2016)

