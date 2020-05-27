Opinion

BBC Sport gossip page sums up how small a club Newcastle United are…

An interesting one from BBC Sport.

Particularly when it comes to those who constantly tell us that Newcastle United are so inconsequential and the fans deluded.

Always a bit of a conundrum though to then square it…if Newcastle aren’t a ‘big’ club, why do so many people spend so much time telling us that is the case?

BBC Sport have a ‘gossip’ column.

Basically, a gathering together of the most newsworthy football stories from other media.

Well Wednesday morning has seen little old Newcastle United occupying all three slots of the most important / newsworthy stories at the top…

Top of the BBC Sport ‘gossip’ column:

‘Newcastle have begun talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 28, after Bayern Munich decided they will not be taking up their option to sign the Brazil international on a permanent deal. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)’

‘The Magpies have also identified Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 28, as a major transfer target this summer. The Switzerland international has played just 10 times for the Reds this season. (Mail)’

‘The £300m Saudi Arabia-funded takeover of Newcastle is in doubt after the World Trade Organisation ruled that the country is behind a pirate TV and streaming service that offers illegal access to sporting events. (Guardian)’

It is quite extraordinary and bizarre and typical of the usual NUFC madness, that the trio of stories feature the Newcastle United takeover potentially set to be now blocked AND Newcastle already in talks with Coutinho on an £80m move, as well as interest in buying Shaqiri.

Newcastle United may not have won any trophies for ‘a while’ but we are always box office, quite incredible the number of outsiders who always have an opinion on the circus at St James Park.

So, even though the takeover is set not to happen, possibly, Newcastle fans can at least look forward to watching Coutinho and Shaqiri in black and white next season….

Like everything with Newcastle United, we will believe it when we see it.

