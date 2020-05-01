News

Ayoze Perez message for Newcastle United from lockdown in Tenerife

Ayoze Perez is spending this lockdown period back with his family in Tenerife.

He says it is a difficult time, and like the fans he is missing football, but ‘we have to think about the bigger picture’ during this virus crisis.

Ayoze Perez left Tenerife when he was 20 to join Newcastle United and last summer moved to Leicester for £30m.

Perez has told Sky Sports that he has found it difficult to adjust as Brendan Rodgers wants him to stick more on the right wing, as opposed to the freedom Rafa Benitez gave him at St James Park.

Ayoze Perez also has a message for Newcastle United and the fans, from his lockdown in Tenerife.

Perez saying that Newcastle is where he grew up…’I just wish them the best. They are a special team for myself.’

Ayoze Perez talking to Sky Sports:

Dealing with the virus situation:

“We are all professionals.

“We know we have to try and keep ourselves in shape.

“Everyone is training. Everyone is trying to keep their fitness up. But mentally, it’s a tough moment right now.

“We know we have to think about the bigger picture. The most important thing is the health of everyone.

“But we all miss football. We need to stick together to get through this.”

Adapting at Leicester:

“I’m not going to lie, it (playing right wing) is not my favourite position, but I just adapt myself to what Brendan wants.

“Last season at Newcastle, I played on the right wing as well, but more central, like a No 10 on the right-hand side.

“Now, I am trying to adapt, to make myself comfortable in this position, to try to get into the box as much as I can and have that feeling of scoring goals and creating chances.”

Newcastle United:

“I just wish them the best.

“They are a special team for myself.

“It was a very important part of my career.

“They gave me the opportunity to become a professional footballer and I grew up a lot in that city, in that club.

“I always look at their results and I always hope for the best for them.”

